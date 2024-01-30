How on Earth? Naoya Inoue’s amateur record is hard to believe

Naoya Inoue is the number one boxer on the planet. However, his amateur record suggested little of the invincibility to come.

“The Monster” ended a two-year career wearing the head guard and vest, beginning his tenure in 2010. However, the fact Inoue lost five of his reported 70-plus bouts is an astounding fact about his C.V.

How five separate fighters were able to get one over on Inoue is hard to believe on his current form.

Naoya Inoue amateur record

Inoue scored an impressive 48 knockouts, but still a far cry from the 88% knockout ratio in the pro ranks. The Japanese star’s amateur ratio was 62% as he won and lost a Japanese National Championship Final.

The first in 2010 was a loss against Taro Hayashida. Inoue gained revenge a year later. Records show the pair also had a rubber match, although there’s no recorded result.

Before the first final, Inoue had already suffered losses to Iran’s Masoud Rigi and Cuba’s Yosbany Veitia. After the third defeat, Inoue lost again to Veitia before claiming revenge against Hayashida.

As he tried to qualify for the London 2012 Olympic Games, it was heartbreaking for Inoue at the final hurdle. Birzhan Zhakypov took the spoils in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Zhakypov eventually went out to Zou Shiming as the Kazakh failed to medal.

Inoue entered the paid ranks with a single Youth Championship bronze medal and a Japanese National title. There was no real indication of the power that was about to explode.

Turning pro in October 2012, Inoue went on a record-breaking rampage. Securing a world title in just six bouts, Inoue moved up two divisions and won another in his eighth fight.

Undisputed

By 2018, Inoue was becoming a star. An impressive triumph over Jamie McDonnell followed as he became a three-weight king. In less than four years, Inoue was undisputed at 118 pounds.

Super bantamweight followed in twelve months as Ioune snatched the title of four-weight world champion and two-weight undisputed titleholder.

That’s why he’s currently recognized as the best fighter in boxing and the number one Pound-for-pound star on the planet. A record of 26-0, 23 KOs testifies to that.

It shows that amateur records mean little, as Floyd Mayweather lost eight times before entering the professional side of the sport and proving unbeatable.

Mayweather, who retired in 2015, went 29 years undefeated from when Serafim Todorov shocked him at the 1996 Olympics. Inoue is on a similar path, having not suffered a reverse in twelve years.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.