Japanese boxer Kazuki Anaguchi yet to awaken after 27 days

World Boxing News offers an update on the condition of Japanese boxer Kazuki Anaguchi 27 days after his tragic fight on December 26.

Anaguchi began convulsing after losing for the first time in his career against Seiya Tsutsumi. The ten-round loss occurred at the Ariake Arena in Japan.

Medical services subsequently rushed the southpaw to the hospital. The realization dawned after Anaguchi needed to be helped back to the locker room.

Once in the care of doctors, he underwent emergency surgery for a right subdural hematoma.

Doctors played Anaguchi in an induced coma. So far, there’s been no change in the fighter’s progress as fans fear the worst.

The Osaka-born bantamweight is receiving the best care possible, as a statement from Shingen Boxing Gym on Anaguchi’s condition suggests.

Kazuki Anaguchi update

“To all concerned parties and fans. As many of you may already know from online news, Kazuku Anaguchi, a gym member, was taken to the hospital immediately after the event at Tokyo Ariake Arena on Tuesday, December 26, last year.

“Anaguchi participated in the Japanese bantamweight title match. Doctors diagnosed a right subdural hematoma after the match. He has not regained consciousness yet but is continuing to receive treatment.

“We have received words of encouragement from so many people. I want to take this opportunity to thank them.”

The Japan Boxing Commission [JBC] asked for understanding and said they would give updates to those concerned at the appropriate time.

“Many of our players have already scheduled matches for this year; under these circumstances, we are all looking ahead. We are trying hard to help our friend [Anaguchi], who continues receiving treatment.

“Thank you for your support. With everyone’s words of encouragement, we will do our best to do what we can and look forward to the return of our friend.”

Contrasting fortunes

Anaguchi was featured on the undercard of Naoya Inoue’s history-making performance against Marlon Tapales. Inoue added two titles to his haul for the second fight running to become undisputed super bantamweight champion.

As Inoue captured the WBN Fighter of the Year Award in substantial glory, the contrast of our dangerous sport was highlighted in the most concerning way possible.

The scenario once again points out that although the rewards in boxing are huge, the downside can be life-threatening and life-altering if a boxer suffers brain trauma.

It’s hoped that Anaguchi will pull through and have some future ahead of him after suffering his ordeal at a tender age. WBN offers only the best to the Anaguchi family.

