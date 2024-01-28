Floyd Mayweather almost never fought Diego Corrales due to brawl

Floyd Mayweather almost didn’t fight adversary Diego Corrales due to a pre-fight brawl between the two teams after the weigh-in.

According to Floyd’s right-hand man and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, the event was in jeopardy with less than twenty-four hours to go.

The 2001 clash, noted as a network breakout for Floyd Mayweather five years into his career, is fondly remembered by all who witnessed the battle.

Ellerbe even notes it as the ‘Pretty Boy’ version of Mayweather’s best night’s work. Mayweather won via tenth-round stoppage after dropping Corrales three times.

Mayweather walked out of the ring with the WBC super featherweight crown in a sixth successful defense. He had Corrales down in the seventh round and twice in the tenth before the corner threw in the towel.

Recalling battle, Ellerbe said: “My favorite ‘Pretty Boy’ performance. May Diego rest in peace.

Floyd Mayweather faces Diego Corrales

“In this fight, the winner got the HBO contract. It was a tremendous build-up for all the marbles. The fight almost didn’t happen. His team and our team almost rumbled in valet after the weigh-in.

“I love the Diego fight. He was a killer. Go back and watch his fights pre-Floyd. My goodness, you talk about vicious KOs. He was that guy.”

Ellerbe added how he feels about Corrales today: “He is still one of my all-time favorite fighters. He was one of the coolest fighters I’ve ever met.”

When asked if he thinks Mayweather’s Corrales win was better than the Arturo Gatti beatdown, Ellerbe replied: “Yes, I do. Because, actually, Floyd was an underdog in the fight.

“As I said earlier, both guys were elite in the same weight class. Somebody’s ‘0’ had to go. They were fighting for the HBO contract. The loser got a comeback fight on the network for $750k. Lots at stake!”

HBO contract

Mayweather took the contract and ran with it, eventually facing Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 and taking the Pay Per View mantle from the Olympic gold medalist.

From there, Mayweather was an unstoppable force in the sport, amassing over a billion dollars in purses and dominating every fighter who ever challenged him.

Wins over Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Manny Pacquiao assured the ‘Money’ man a lasting legacy in the sport.

Despite calling himself ‘The Best Ever,’ the nickname never caught on with the fans. However, Mayweather is the consensus best defensive boxer to throw down in the squared circle.

As for Corrales, his story had a tragic ending. ‘Chico’ died in a motorcycle accident a short time after his final fight in May 2007. Ironically, two days after Mayweather’s victory over De La Hoya in the same city of Las Vegas.

