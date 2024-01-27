WBC criticized for handing ‘family member’ title shot after bad KO

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is under fire after handing a title shot to Sebastian Fundora on March 30.

Despite Fundora being wiped out via knockout, Sulaiman and the WBC kept the tall super-welterweight and number three in the WBC ratings.

Ahead of the first Prime Video showing of a Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View, the WBC made current 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo’ Champion in Recess.’

Turning to the rankings, Sulaiman approved Serhii Bohachuk vs Fundora for the vacant green and gold strap.

Mass confusion then ensued as fans and media wondered why Fundora was given a crack at the title on the back of not only a loss – but a bad knockout loss.

One commenter had a thought, as it’s a widely-known fact that Sulaiman likes to get close to fighters that the WBC takes a shine to.

WBC Family

“Fundora is part of the “WBC family.” They only dish out those opportunities for their favorites. Like they did with [Julio Cesar] Chavez Jr back in the day, when stripping Sergio Martinez.”

The Fundora vs Bohachuk clash was initially billed for the interim title, which will kick off the PPV telecast on March 30. That, in itself, flew under the radar.

All other sanctioning bodies don’t allow a fighter to compete for a world title on the back of a defeat – never mind being wiped out. His unbeaten streak ended in his last outing. He got caught and was defeated by Brian Mendoza in April of last year.

Bohachuk vs Fundora

Discussing his opportunity, Fundora is ready to take advantage.

“Training camp is going great. I’ve been working hard to prepare for this fight,” said Fundora. “I train one hundred percent for every fight, so it’s been getting back to work as usual for me.

“I know I’ll win because my objective is still the same as before: to become world champion in the super welterweight division.”

Bohachuk, on the other hand, has won five straight outings. This includes the 2023 stoppages of Nathaniel Gallimore and Patrick Allotey.

This run has come after a defeat to Brandon Adams in March 2021 and has seen him rise back up the 154-pound rankings. He won his first 18 fights after turning pro in 2017 following an extensive amateur career.

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to fight for the title,” said Bohachuk. “I’ve worked my entire career for the chance to reach my dream in this sport.

“I will give everything to win this fight. I’m not just fighting for myself, but also for my war-torn country of Ukraine.”

Jermell Charlo’s WBC status

The WBC released a statement on Charlo’s status by revealing he became ‘Champion in Recess.’ This is effectively a way of keeping Charlo involved with the WBC.

He can now command a shot at the green and gold strap whenever he’s ready to fight.

“The WBC voted in favor of placing WBC Super-welterweight champion Jermell Champion in “Champion in recess “status after analyzing the specific circumstances in the division.

“Jermell’s last fight was in the Super Middleweight division. There is no certainty that he will ever return to fight at super welterweight.

“The WBC hereby confirms the upcoming fight for the WBC super welterweight championship. Serhii Bohachuk, the current WBC Continental Americas champion, will fight former WBC interim champion Sebastian Fundora.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

