Ryan Garcia ‘only has himself to blame’ – but Haney fight not dead

Ryan Garcia has missed out on two fights in the past few weeks, one of which could be salvaged against Devin Haney.

Moves by Garcia to dodge Haney and land a WBA title shot against Rolly Romero spectacularly backfired in full view of social media.

Garcia has since aired his thoughts and desire to move on, with many detractors stating he ‘only has himself to blame’ for the fiasco.

Despite Garcia stating the Romero fight was almost done for April 20, promoter Oscar De La Hoya disagrees.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero never close

Asked if Garcia vs Romero was ever close to being finalized, De La Hoya responded when speaking to Fight Hub TV: “No, Eric [Gomez] talked to Tom Brown, I believe, made an offer and never heard back. That’s the bottom line.”

On the social media back and forths with Romero and Garcia’s activity, the Golden Boy boss added: “Fighters are type-happy when they are tweeting or whatever.

“I think Rolly fighting Cruz [on March 30] is a great appetizer for what is to come for Ryan. But the winner of that fight can get into the Ryan sweepstakes, so I am glad they are fighting.”

Romero put out insulting messages about De La Hoya amid leaked DM’s. De La Hoya believes Rolly was in the dark about the situation until late.

“That’s just brainwashing from their side. I don’t even think Rolly knew what was going on. And I obviously praised Rolly.

“I wished him all the best. Now, he is going to be fighting a pitbull as an appetizer to the main course, and that is Ryan Garcia.

“We have April 20 [for Ryan Garcia]. That’s the date I will announce something really big when it gets signed.”

Haney fight

Concluding on whether Haney remained on the table, De La Hoya explained: “There is no ship sailing. I am telling you that Ryan holds the cards, and Devin Haney holds the cards.

“All these champions are holding cards, so we just have to be strategic here. It will be a huge announcement when I have something in writing concrete.

“Who knows, maybe he moves up to 147. Who knows?”

Besides Haney, Garcia would look at a potential clash with Jose Ramirez. Golden Boy recently signed the former world champion to a contract.

That kind of name would appease the fans who wanted Haney vs Garcia to get over the line.

