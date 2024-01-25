Snakes and Ducks: Ryan Garcia ‘got played’ as Rolly fight implodes

Ryan Garcia is counting the cost of canceling talks with Devin Haney after Rolly Romero moved on from talks without informing the boxing star.

Garcia excitedly revealed to his many followers that he’d challenge Romero for the WBA super-lightweight title on April 20.

“King Ry” even stated that Romero would be moving to DAZN for a Pay Per View fight, away from Al Haymon’s new Prime Video deal.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero is off

“April 20 Live on DAZN. PPV Tickets and location soon. It’s time To enter battle once again,” he stated.

“I understand there has been a lot of confusion, but this fight is happening. I’m happy to announce this.

“Everyone is going to post this soon, so don’t worry. I love you guys.”

Romero vs Cruz

Within a few hours, news sifted through that Romero would face Isaac Cruz on the co-feature of Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman on March 30.

Romero had previously revealed that he was focused on Cruz after exploring negotiations.

“F- Princess Ryan Garcia, f- Oscar de la Fishnets, and f- DAZN, the sh******t streaming network out there for wasting my time. More importantly, for wasting the entire boxing world’s time.

“It’s disgusting to see how you guys do business. Then, trying to go behind my back, offering Pitbull an offer and then claiming I out-priced myself. You all f-ed up,” blasted Romero.

“Now it’s Rolly Vs Pitbull on Amazon Prime, the largest network in boxing history. This fight is an explosion,” he added.

Confused and not in tandem with his promoter, Oscar Da La Hoya, Garcia addressed his fans.

Lies, snakes, ducks, and played

“Look, I was informed the deal was [in the] finalizing [stage], and it would be announced in the coming days. Obviously, That was a lie,” said Garcia about the Rolly fight.

In another dig at De La Hoya following weeks of back-and-forths with the Golden Boy boss, Garcia added: “My patience has been tested in the last few weeks.

“I’m trying my best to be as honest and real as possible to you guys. I’ll be looking forward to announcing my next fight.

“I’m not going to say anything until it’s actually signed and delivered. I still look forward to putting on a big PPV for DAZN Boxing. Have a Blessed day.”

Garcia followed that up with a row of ducks and snakes.

It’s uncertain whether Haney would be willing to return to the table for Garcia. However, it’s also not known whether Garcia wanted the fight before pulling out of talks,

Former world champion Ishe Smith gave Garcia some hard truths as his fight with Romero died before it breathed its first breath.

“Man got played. Pave your own way, king. Stop sitting down at the bottom of the table, waiting for scraps to fall. You had it with Haney going good, then you bolted.”

