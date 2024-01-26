Mike Tyson finally cures ‘Spinal’ broken back after wheelchair fear

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has cured the famous broken back that made headlines worldwide after his fight with Clifford Etienne.

Despite ending the contest with a 49-second knockout, commentator Jim Gray noticed something wrong with Mike.

Upon quizzing Tyson if he was okay, Gray inadvertently created one of the most memorable interviews in the sport’s history.

Mike Tyson did fight with a broken back

“I broke my back,” said Tyson. Gray responded, “What do you mean by that?”

Tyson replied: “My back is broken.” Gray asked: “A vertebra or what portion?

‘Iron Mike’ said: “Spinal.” before blaming a motorcycle accident.

Now, given the fact Tyson claimed he fought high around this time, many put the strange explanation down to drugs.

However, having had the long-standing problem fixed by Dr. Abhinav Gautam, Tyson revealed that he actually did fight with a broken back.

Gautam and Tyson explained the situation in an episode of the Hotboxin Podcast.

“Mike has a very famous case of something called ‘failed back surgery syndrome.’ – So you had famously told the world that, in one of your last fights, you were basically fighting with a broken back.”

Tyson pointed out: “People thought I was really playing, but I did.”

Mike Tyson on his broken back. All NEW episode of #Hotboxin w/ @MikeTyson featuring Dr. Abhinav Gautam is available here: https://t.co/tjZklHHZ8a pic.twitter.com/Q1FrhwuPcq — Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson (@hotboxinpodcast) June 22, 2023

Gautam continued, “That chronic wear and tear resulted in some nerve damage. You had an operation. I’m not sure if it helped you at the beginning?”

Tyson responded: “No, it never helped. I had a cage in my back. But I guess for a while, it did because I fought with it.

“I guess it did for a while, but the wear and tear just wore it down.”

Cured

Again taking over, Gautam stated: “Before I met you, I saw in November last year there was a photograph of you in a wheelchair. Serendipity brought us together [and we agreed on a procedure to trick the mind].

“I’m just humbled and happy that the procedure has worked so well for you, and you’re not in pain anymore.”

Happy with his new lease of life, Tyson was initially worried he’d be confined to using help to get around.

“It’s a miracle as I didn’t know what was going to happen with my life. I was scared I was going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

“Things go through your mind with your health, especially when your back hurts. You get so discouraged. When your back hurts, you think there’s nothing I can do and feel useless.”

