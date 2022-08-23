Wheelchair-bound Mike Tyson uses the old airport line-skipping tactic

Boxing legend Mike Tyson used the oldest airport trick in the book recently when he skipped the lines when traveling for a flight.

One of the most frustrating deceptions at any terminal is the passenger who clearly can walk using a wheelchair to get to the front of the queue.

Mike Tyson in a wheelchair

Tyson did this on a recent trip after admitting to TMZ that the was “nothing serious” wrong with him, and it was “just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike.”

Everyone is aware of just how good of shape Mike Tyson is in. You only have to ask his coach Rafael Cordero about that.

He’s constantly getting bombarded with punches in the gym. Some of which he knows could seriously cause damage.

“We train hard every single day. Guys like Mik inside the ring, if you don’t move your head, it’s coming off,” Cordero told TMZ.

“Nothing comes for free. Mike trains six or seven hours a day.

“He hit me a couple of times. I saw stars. The first time he caught my chin, I saw my wife, daughter, and son. My life passed in front of me.

“The second time he caught me, I was like, ok, it’s Mike.”

Unbelievable shape

Discussing Tyson’s shape through his mid-fifties, Cordero added: “He is impressive. I have never seen anything like this before.

“Mike Tyson has the experience, and his techniques are better today than what he had in the past.

“He shows desire every day when we train. He runs every single morning. Mike Tyson trains three times a day for his body, but his mind is there.

“He is still the same Mike Tyson in the ring.”

Despite Cordero’s words, Tyson is unsure how long he has left on the planet, let alone fighting in exhibitions like the one against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson broke records alongside Jones in a November 2020 exhibition. Their fight sold over 1.5 million Pay Per Views.

Mortality

On his Hotboxin podcast, Tyson admitted he worries about his mortality.

“We’re all going to die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'”

Mike Tyson is formidable, but that won’t stop him from kipping the queues at the airport.

