Kenshiro Teraji retains unified titles, Segio Akui claims WBA title

Kenshiro Teraji retained his WBC and WBA Light flyweight titles with a majority decision against Carlos Canizales.

The scorecards of 114-112, 114-112, and 113-113 showed the parity of the fight, a confrontation with a lot of action and knockdowns for each side that kept everyone in tension during its development.

The fight started with fierce exchanges from the first round. The action that was to come was already predicted.

In the second round, Teraji landed a right hand that sent Cañizales to the canvas, who got up visibly damaged and survived until the bell.

However, in the third round, the Venezuelan came out with everything. He gave the Japanese a straight right to knock him down in the final part of the chapter and level the actions quickly.

From that moment on, the fight was carried out in a frantic rhythm in which each had good moments. There were punches from both sides.

The final part of the fight had a more active and aggressive Cañizales. At the same time, Teraji walked the ring and scored points when he could. The judges favored the local by the minor details in a very close fight.

Kenshiro now has a record of 23 wins, one loss, and 14 knockouts. Cañizales has a record of 26 wins, two losses, one draw, and 19 knockouts.

Segio Akui

Seigo Yuri Akui captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight belt after defeating Artem Dalakian on Tuesday by unanimous decision in Osaka, Japan.

The local fighter scored a comprehensive victory on the 119-109, 117-111, and 116-112 scorecards to upset the undefeated Ukrainian native and snatch the 112-pound crown.

Yuri Akui had to work and press hard, watch out for counter-attacks, and fight smartly during the 12 rounds. His plan worked out perfectly, and he scored points that gave him the victory in the bout.

The Okayama native was in a great sporting moment. He had the most incredible fight of his career to chain his seventh victory in a row, and now he is the world champion of the category.

With the victory, his record now stands at 19 wins, two losses, one draw, and 11 knockouts. Dalakian now has 22 wins, one loss, and 15 knockouts for his part.