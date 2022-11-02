Boxing News: Kenshiro Teraji makes P4P move; Serrano vs Cruz

World Boxing News offers the latest on Kenshiro Teraji’s latest title defense and a world title order for Amanda Serrano.

Boxing News – Kenshiro Teraji

This Tuesday, November 1, at the Saitama Super Arena, Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji achieved a significant victory by stopping Hiroto Kyoguchi in seven rounds.

With the victory, Kenshiro increased significantly in the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50.

Kenshiro’s speed and accuracy were decisive in overcoming and overwhelming Kyoguchi, a strong and previously undefeated rival who could not counter the frequency of lightning combinations.

As the rounds wore on, Kyoguchi began to look further out of his depth due to the wear and tear.

A right hand from Teraji dropped him in the fifth, but what followed was something no one expected. Kyoguchi managed to recover, fight back with gusto and land some hard shots in the last minute that pushed Kenshiro back!

The sixth round was calmer, but Teraji did not lose his concentration and managed to nullify any dangerous combination of Kyoguchi.

It was in the seventh round when the end came. Kenshiro’s right hands were the danger factor, and he first threw one that pushed his opponent back. He immediately released another one that practically finished Hiroto. Still, the ropes stopped his fall, and as the WBC champion was moving in to finish it, the Referee intervened to stop the fight.

Kenshiro Teraji is now the WBC and WBA champion and improved his record to 20-1, 12 knockouts, while Kyoguchi is 16-1, 11 knockouts.

Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee issued a resolution on Tuesday, November 1, ordering the fight between Mexican Erika Cruz and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano for the undisputed featherweight title.

After an extensive analysis of the division and confirming that there was no impediment, the body decided the best fight for boxing at 126 pounds.

This confrontation between Cruz, owner of the WBA championship, and Serrano, who holds the IBF, WBO, and WBC titles.

The pioneer body determined that there was no need for special permissions and that the best will be facing each other in the ring, so it set Serrano as the mandatory challenger to the title held by Cruz.

Now they will have a period of 30 days to negotiate the fight. If they do notagreet or any of the parties refuse to do so, the committee could send the fight to auction with a 50% split for each of the champions.

On the other hand, the fight’s winner will have 12 months to make her next mandatory defense.

The resolution issued this Tuesday leaves without effect any previous resolution.

