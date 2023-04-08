Unified champ Kenshrio Teraji smashes opponent through ropes

Kenshiro Teraji defended his WBA and WBC light flyweight titles on Saturday with a superb and assured performance.

The unified champion kept both crowns with a ninth-round stoppage of late replacement Anthony Olascuaga.

Teraji fought fire with fire against the previously undefeated challenger in an entertaining fight at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The fledgling Olascuaga, an intelligent, daring, and ambitious talent, did well in his first title bout. He’ll surely come again despite losing.

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, the 24-year-old was training for a fight at a show on April 15 in Osaka when he got the call to replace WBO champion, Jonathan Gonzalez. ‘Bomba’ fell ill, so he jumped at it.

Olascuaga came out bold in the first round, hunting for the knockout. But seasoned Teraji showed guile by masterfully working the body well. He escalated his attacks by landing jolting combinations upstairs.

Kenshiro Teraji knocks an opponent out of the ring

During the third round, in an exchange of blows, Teraji wobbled Olascuaga before an onslaught ensued. This caused the gloves of the challenger to touch the canvas momentarily.

Referee Mark Nelson gave a count. However, it was only a brief respite for the young contender.

Versatile, experienced, efficient, and ruthless, Teraji took over with brave Olascagua, trying to counterattack. But, in round nine, the end came, and it was curtains.

Teraji trapped the challenger on the ropes and landed a barrage of blows to the head that sent Olascuaga through the ropes and nearly out of the ring.

The fight was immediately stopped to save him.

Teraji wins

Olascuaga ended with his first loss. But with a credible performance. He’s still only twenty-four. He has banked experience to yield future dividends.

Teraji improves his record to 21 wins with 13 knockouts and only one loss. The fight was broadcast live on ESPN and Amazon Prime Japan.

Also on the card, kickboxing legend Tenshin Nasukawa recovered from his Floyd Mayweather beatdown to win his boxing debut.

Tenshin defeated the far more experienced Yuki Yonaha via a six-round unanimous decision in Japan.

The 24-year-old showed flashes of brilliance in carding 60-53 [twice] and 59-55 on the cards.

