Heavyweight discombobulation as WBA order ‘final eliminator’

Heavyweight confusion again reigns as the WBA has ordered a final eliminator between two of the top fifteen contenders.

Instead of going down its ratings from top to bottom, the WBA has seemingly bypassed a few of the top ten in making its recent announcement.

They said: “The World Boxing Association ordered the eliminator between number one heavyweight Martin Bakole and number seven Cassius Chaney.

“The Championships Committee sent the formal communication to both fighters’ teams. The communication gives them thirty days to sign the bout contract and fight for the opportunity to become the next mandatory challenger for [a] title.

“Under championship rule C. 30, an elimination fight will be fought between the highest available contenders certified by the championship committee.

“They will have no more than thirty days to negotiate the fight.

“If the parties do not reach an agreement, or either party refuses to sign the contract, the Championship Committee may open the fight to pursue a bid under its rules of the body and with a fifty percent purse split.”

Heavyweight confusion

If the WBA followed its rules, Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, Frank Sanchez, and Lenier Pero must have rejected the opportunity.

This scenario could indicate that the WBA continues discombobulating with its ‘super’ and ‘regular’ belts. The five mentioned may have been informed that the winner will only get a crack at the ‘regular’ version.

Mahmoud Charr holds this strap after winning a legal battle. Oleksandr Usyk is the ‘super’ champion and widely recognized WBA ruler.

But how Bakole is rated on top anyway is another matter entirely.

Meanwhile, the WBA has set another eliminator, this time in the middleweight class.

“The World Boxing Association [WBA] Championships Committee ordered negotiations for the middleweight world title fight. This will be between champion Erislandy Lara and his mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa.

“The organization sent the official communication to the parties. From January 15 to February 15, they will have to reach an agreement for this bout.”

Overdue

Amazingly, the WBA is enforcing a stipulation almost two years overdue. This kind of occurrence has been the butt of criticism of the WBA in the past.

“Erislandy Lara has been champion since May 1, 2021. The rules state that he must defend against the mandatory opponent after a period of nine months, which expires on February 1, 2022,” they confirmed.

“For this reason, his fight will be against Zerafa. He is ranked number one and earned the right to fight for the world title, which has been ordered.

“If the parties cannot reach an agreement or one refuses to do so, the committee may call for an auction.

“This purse bid will occur under the internal rules of the WBA and with a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.”

