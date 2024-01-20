Absolute disaster: Lennox Lewis likens AJ fight to Tyson-Savarese

Lennox Lewis has warned Anthony Joshua he’s on the path to disaster after accepting a fight with UFC star Francis Ngannou.

Apart from the fact Joshua is diverting from facing the top names in the division, Lewis says anything but a one-sided win goes against Joshua.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion clarified his thoughts while exchanging with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Lennox Lewis on Joshua vs Ngannou

“I commented on a fight that wasn’t Fury vs Usyk, which makes me a hater. It’s worse out there than I thought,” said Lewis.

“In my opinion, this fight adds zero credibility to AJ’s resume. He’s supposed to win this fight. When he does, what does he gain or learn by beating someone in his second heavyweight fight?

“If he loses, then it’s an absolute disaster. The same stood for Fury, and it almost cost him everything.”

Lewis added what he wanted to see: “I still want AJ to fight Fury and Wilder. Those are big fights. But like I told Mike Tyson, you will never be ready for me if you keep fighting guys like Lou Savarese.

“And if AJ gets through Ngannou, and Usyk wins undisputed, is the appetite for Usyk vs Joshua 3 out there?

“If Fury becomes undisputed, the man says he’s vacating all belts but the WBC and ring. So Fury, in effect, becomes the last undisputed until someone else can Thanos them back together.

“I don’t know if you’ve been paying attention, but Fury is rated the top heavyweight in the division and has the crown jewel WBC belt.

“You can’t make an undisputed fight without his belt. He’s not on the outside looking in. He is as in as it gets.

Undisputed wait

“One of the best things about Riyadh Season is that we are finally seeing the best fighting the best for undisputed. Which, as a boxing purist, is all I wanted to see. It will happen because they made it happen!”

Lewis concluded by pointing out that AJ’s promoter was wrong in informing fans that his charge would fight the Fury vs Usyk winner next.

“Also, Eddie Hearn, don’t Usyk and Fury have rematch clauses? It seems like they could go into two or three fights before all is settled, which would put the first crack at them back a bit.

“As a fan, I want to see all the best fighting the best. I’ve always said it and always meant it!”

Hearn responded: “Don’t fight it! Again, please listen to the press conference! When AJ beats Ngannou and if Fury beats Usyk – one of the biggest fights ever awaits.”

