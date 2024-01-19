Brooks vs Rodriguez tops Super Brawl Saturday on Feb 10

CBN Promotions’ boxing series will kick off 2024 with “Super Brawl Saturday” this February 10th at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

In the 10-round super featherweight main event, Austin Brooks (11-0, 4 KOs), from La Mesa, CA, will square off against Jose Luis Rodriguez (25-15-1, 13 KOs), from Monterey, MX. The 8-round co-main event will showcase Tayden Beltran (7-0-1, 4 KOs), from Huntington Beach, CA, vs. an opponent to be announced, in a lightweight bout.

Doors open and the first bell for “Super Brawl Saturday” at 5:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810

“We want to start the year with a bang!” said Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions. “2024 should be a great year for us and the boxers featured on our show, we will expand our brand to give fans the best and most entertaining matches out there. For that reason, we are excited to announce that our events will also air live on FuboTV as we continue to reach more people in the U.S. and internationally.”

“Super Brawl Saturday” will mark the beginning of an exclusive television deal between CBN Sports and Entertainment and FuboTV, which will air all of CBN’s events live, in addition to their event’s library. “We are proud that FuboTV is now part of our television distribution plan that includes Fox Deportes, Estrella TV and FightStars Network, and we will not stop there. Our boxers and fans will benefit with the tremendous outreach and television platforms we are creating,” concluded Camponovo.

“Brace yourselves for an incredible journey as we elevate our boxing series production and reach larger audiences,” stated Rolando Nichols, President of Thunder Studios. “Our aim is to extend an invitation to the Long Beach community and neighboring cities for all our shows. This is a family-friendly atmosphere where everyone can enjoy an exceptional evening filled with thrilling boxing matches.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Super lightweight Leonardo Rubalcava (4-0, 1 KO) from Jurupa Valley, CA, will face an opponent TBA. (6-rounds).

Super flyweight Stephanie Chavez (3-0) from Orange, CA, will battle Hailey Pasion (2-4) of Waipahu, HI. (6-rounds).

Super bantamweight Hector Lopez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Compton, CA, will face Rod Sarguilla (2-4), from Midsayap, Philippines. (6-rounds).

Opening up the show will be Jose Bravo (2-0, 2 KOs), from Los Angeles, CA, vs. an opponent TBA. (4-rounds).