Super Brawl Saturday on ESPN Knockout as part of series deal

CBN Promotions proudly announces its collaboration with “ESPN Knockout” for their highly anticipated 8-show boxing series scheduled for 2024. This strategic partnership signifies a monumental step forward in delivering top-notch boxing content to fans across Latin America.

On February 10th, CBN Promotions’ boxing series will kick off 2024 with “Super Brawl Saturday” at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. In the 10-round super featherweight main event, Austin Brooks (11-0, 4 KOs), from La Mesa, CA, will square off against Julio Carrera (17-0-1, 13 KOs), from Sonora, MX, for the WBA Continental title.

Launched in 1989, ESPN’s pan-regional Latin America network has been a powerhouse in sports broadcasting, transmitting in Spanish, Portuguese, and English to 42 countries and territories. The network is currently available in over 20 million homes in the region. ESPN Knockout, a dynamic platform dedicated to the world of combat sports, will play a pivotal role in bringing the excitement of CBN Promotions’ boxing series to a vast and diverse audience.

“Partnering with ESPN Knockout is a significant breakthrough for CBN Promotions,” said Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions. “It aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing high-quality boxing entertainment to a global audience. ESPN’s extensive reach and reputation make them the ideal platform to showcase our events.”

In addition to its main channel, ESPN Latin America operates several regional networks, including ESPN 2 (Mexico and the northern cone), ESPN+ (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay), ESPN+ Andina, and ESPN2 Caribbean, which serves English-speaking fans in the Caribbean. The network has continuously evolved, introducing ESPN HD in Brazil in April 2009, marking a milestone as the company’s first high-definition channel in the region.

“We look forward to showcasing the excitement and skill of these events on ESPN Knockout,” stated Rolando Nichols, President of Thunder Studios. “This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering top-tier boxing content to our distinct audience in Latin America.”

The 8-round co-main event will showcase Tayden Beltran (7-0-1, 4 KOs), from Huntington Beach, CA, vs. Lyle McFarlane (2-3, 1 KO), in a lightweight bout.

“Super Brawl Saturday” will broadcast live on ESPN Knockout, FuboTV, and FightStars Network. For those that will miss the live action, CBN’s first event of the year will also air tape delayed on Fox Deportes and Estrella TV.

Doors open and the first bell for “Super Brawl Saturday” at 5:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810.