Juan Manuel Marquez tells WBC, ‘Make Canelo vs Benavidez now!’

Juan Manuel Marquez is growing as impatient as the fans regarding a mandatory fight between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

Marquez recently interviewed WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman on the matter and didn’t pull any punches with how he feels.

The Mexican legend told Sulaiman directly that he wanted the fight to happen next after eighteen months of waiting.

Canelo vs Benavidez timeline

“I do want to hear anything else,” he told Sulaiman on ProBox TV. “Benavidez has been waiting over a year and a half to be an official challenger.

“Please, tell us how long Benavidez has to wait for a world championship fight. Whether it’s Canelo or not, he must get that fight.”

Marquez continued: “I know it’s possible that Canelo says, ‘I don’t want to fight him.’ But we need to know what will happen if, at that moment, Canelo does not want to fight Benavidez.”

Sulaiman disagreed: “Benavidez hasn’t been waiting for a year and a half. And he has earned millions of dollars fighting, winning, and defending his interim [super middleweight] title.

“He [Benavidez] knows the processes to build the big fight,” the WBC chief added.

WBC President on Benavidez

“A year and a half ago, Benavidez is not what Benavidez is today; a year and a half ago, Benavidez would not have been worth what he will be worth when he eventually fights Canelo.

“So I ask you to be a little open in understanding. No rules have been broken, and no one has been hurt. The delay has benefited Benavidez in a very important way in this case.

“Benavidez’s official challenger date is March. According to the regular calendars, the next fight [for Canelo] is scheduled for May [Cinco de Mayo].

“We are currently on the issue, and we are going to participate and mediate on the issue of Canelo vs Benavidez.”

Sulaiman undoubtedly knows the current plan of action regarding Canelo possibly facing Jaime Munguia in May before Benavidez in September.

2024 promises to be Canelo’s Mexican blockbuster year on the back of defending his titles in Jalisco against John Ryder last year.

Mexican fans are in for a treat if the Munguia and Benavidez events occur in Las Vegas just four months apart. If all goes according to the reported plan, Canelo will battle a 43-0 contender before the Mexican Monster.

Marquez would surely be happy with that.

