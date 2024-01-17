Oscar De La Hoya digs at Floyd Mayweather over ‘bad advice’

Oscar De La Hoya had a dig at Floyd Mayweather when speaking about what is next for Golden Boy star Ryan Garcia.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV about the situation, De La Hoya mentioned ‘bad advice’ that Garcia may receive from outsiders. One of those is Mayweather, who recently went public with his association via social media.

Mayweather wants to make Garcia vs Rolly Romero under his promotional banner. However, De La Hoya wanted Garcia vs Devin Haney.

There was also initial interest in Teofimo Lopez facing “King Ry” over Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. Lopez has since signed on to fight Jamaine Ortiz.

Oscar De La Hoya on Ryan Garcia

Outlining his view on what the future holds, De La Hoya said about Lopez: “I never made him an offer when he spoke about $1.5 million. I was flabbergasted.

“So the last time we talked with Bob, it was okay. Let’s try to make the fight happen for Superbowl weekend. Nothing came about it, and then suddenly, I heard Teofimo saying he turned down the offer.

“I never made him an offer,” he added.

De La Hoya continued: “So Teo is fighting in February. I will start negotiations with Haney and his father, hopefully for March or the first weekend of April.

Floyd Mayweather whispers

Asked whether, since the last fight, all the tension at the last press conference with Ryan was all smoothed out now, he replied: “Ryan is young.

“He is just now maturing. I genuinely feel like he has a lot of bad advice because many people out there will give you the wrong advice.

“It’s a cruel world out there when you are the top dog. You are the money maker, and you have all these whispers in your ear [De la Hoya had accused Mayweather of whispering in Garcia’s ear].

“I just hope he finds that one person who will give him the best advice and wants the best for him.

“Well, I thought I could have been that person, but he listens to other people [like Floyd], and it’s something that I cannot control.

“I just have to do the best job possible for him. He asked me to get Haney, and I will gun for that, hopefully in March or April.”

Mayweather has since begun promoting Garcia vs Romero. Whether that will cause further tension remains to be seen.

