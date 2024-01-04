Keyshawn Davis faces Jose Pedraza during Super Bowl week

Keyshawn Davis will share the ring with former world champion Jose Pedraza on February 8, days before Las Vegas hosts the Super Bowl.

The US Olympic silver medalist supports Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz in the ten-round lightweight co-feature at Mandalay Bay.

Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza

Davis [9-0, 6 KOs] from Norfolk, Virginia, has graduated from prospect to contender and is inching closer to a world title opportunity. After going 3-0 as a pro, he captured a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In November 2021, he signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank and has since tallied six victories.

He had an active 2023 in which he stopped Anthony Yigit via ninth-round TKO in April and shut out Francesco Patera by a ten-round decision in July.

In October, he bested Philadelphia-born contender Nahir Albright by a majority decision. It was later ruled a no-contest by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation due to a positive marijuana test.

“I have all the respect in the world for Jose Pedraza and what he’s accomplished in the pro game,” Davis said. “This is a step up. I need to get to the next level.

“I know Pedraza will bring his A-game. It’s his last chance to get back to title contention. I won’t let that happen. I will show out for the fans in Las Vegas and everyone watching on ESPN.”

Pedraza [29-5-1, 14 KOs], from Cidra, Puerto Rico, won the IBF junior lightweight world title against Andrey Klimov in June 2015 and made title defenses against Edner Cherry and Stephen Smith.

He captured the WBO lightweight world title against Rey Beltran in August 2018.

After losing the title in a unification showdown against Lomachenko, he moved up to 140 pounds. He faced the likes of Jose Zepeda, Jose Ramirez, Richard Commey, Lindolfo Delgado, and Arnold Barboza Jr.

Sniper

Pedraza returns to the lightweight division in hopes of another world title run.

He said: “Keyshawn Davis is going to experience what it’s like to face a two-division world champion.

“He’s never faced a boxer of my caliber or anyone even close to the caliber of my toughest opponents. He wants to continue climbing up the ranks, but on February 8, he’ll fall off the ladder.”

The Lopez vs Ortiz undercard features 19-year-old lightweight phenom Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs Tomas Ornelas. Lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason fights Benjamin Gurment in his first scheduled eight-rounder.

Unbeaten middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez faces Raul Salomon.

Former Team USA amateur standout Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) will step up to the eight-round distance for the first time.

Also, unbeaten lightweight prospect Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia and former national amateur champion Art Barrera Jr. appear on the card.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Takeover Promotions and CES Boxing, tickets go on sale Friday, January 5 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Teofimo Lopez vs Ortiz and Davis vs Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

