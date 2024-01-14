Abu Dhabi boxing results: Moussa Gholam improves to 21-1

Arab boxers were showcased under the stars on last night’s “Rising Stars Arabia: The Revolution,” promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Rising Star Arabia: The Revolution,” sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission, was streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, in addition to being broadcasted on Abu Dhabi Sports TV.

Providing a platform to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to international and regional audiences, the Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region,

Moroccan super featherweight Moussa Gholam, already a legitimate world-class fighter who was world ranked as high as No. 14 prior to an injury that sidelined him last fall, improved to 21-1 (13 KOs) with a fourth-round stoppage of “Baby” Lunga Sitemela (15-2, 9 KOs), the former South African Super Featherweight Champion. Gholam, 28, is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental and WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight Champion.

In the co-featured event, UAE favorite Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (13-1, 3 KOs) extended his win streak to 12, winning by way of a sixth-round technical knockout against lightweight Milner Marcano (24-13, 20 KOs), of Venezuela.

Jordanian Bader “The Master” Samreen (10-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated, taking a 10-round majority decision from the United Kingdom’s upset minded Jeff Ofori in a Special Lightweight Attraction. The 23-year-old Samreen captured a bronze medal as an amateur at the 2018 AIBA Youth World Championships, moving to Dubai in 2021 to enhance his boxing career.

One of boxing’s best kept secrets, undefeated Syrian Mohammed “The Destroyer” Bekdash (27-0, 23 KOs) remained undefeated, but he was extended the full decision for only the fourth time, decisioning heavyweight Shaban Hamadi Jongo (11-4-2, 10 KOs), a former Tanzanian Cruiserweight Champion, in their competitive eight-round bout.

Promising Iraqi super middleweight Amer Kadhum Ghaneem (3-0, 1 KO) won five of six rounds for a six-round unanimous decision versus Bervely Garcia Gonzalez (5-7, 1 KO), of Mexico.

Also fighting on the undercard, Moroccan super lightweight Anas Hafiane (2-0, 1 KO) pitched a four-round shutout, winning each round on all three’ judges’ scorecards, against Batamezee Iddi (0-2), of Uganda.

Jordanian welterweight Hisham Osama Majed Elisimreen (2-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Indonesia’s Riva Kundimang (9-8-2, 5 KOs) in the third round.

Saudi Arabian super lightweight Sulaiman Abbar (2-0, 1 KO) recorded a fourth-round stoppage of Tanzania’s Salum Omari (1-3, 0 KOs).

UAE middleweight Fahad Alkhoori (3-0, 3 KOs) remained perfect with a third-round knockout of Shahzada Sohail (0-3), of Pakistan.

Uganda super welterweight Isaac Zebra Junior (2-0, 2 KOs) needed only half of the opening round to finish off Egypt’s Ibrahem Kandel (1-6-1, 0 KOs).

The third installment of the “Rising Stars Arabia” series is scheduled in early March followed by the fourth in June.