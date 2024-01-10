Arabian boxers to be showcased in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

Rapidly developing Arabian boxers will be showcased on this Saturday’s “Rising Stars Arabia: The Revolution” card, promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), outdoors at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The boxing world knows many of today’s most significant and lucrative boxing events are held in the Middle East, but they may be unaware that this region also has world-class fighters such as Moroccan super featherweight Moussa Gholam (20-1, 12 KOs), in addition to a growing group of promising prospects and solid veterans such as United Arab Emirati lightweight Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (12-1, 2 KOs), Jordanian lightweight Bader “The Master” Samreen (9-0, 8 KOs), Syrian cruiserweight Mohammed “The Destroyer” Bekdash (26-0, 23 KOs) and Iraqi light heavyweight Amer Kadhum Ghaneem (2-0, 1 KO). All are scheduled to be in action this Saturday.

Innovative promoter Ahmed Seddiqi is on a mission to introduce Arabian boxing talent to the world, believing the “Rising Stars Arabia” series will continue developing boxing talent in this region. Seddiqi has promoted many events, but he took a break to focus on his company and gym. On the 10th anniversary of Round 10 Boxing Club, he decided to showcase regional talents, focusing on promoting shows to showcase boxers from the Middle East and North Africa countries, of which Arabs comprised 98-percent, for the first time in boxing history.

“This series will be a solid platform for the region and the world to see the talent we have here,” Seddiqi explained. “A lot of promotions are happening in our region, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi, but there are only one or two Arab fighters on the undercard. It is disappointing for me to see that, and this series will start pushing more fighters on big cards. The main goal is to have a superstar from our region and to start headlining main events in our region and around the world.”

The Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series, the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission. Western promoters generally don’t promote Arab talent, but now they will have no choice other than to start promoting them due to Seddiqi’s vision and initiatives.

“Rising Star Arabia: The Revolution” will be streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV, starting at 8 p.m. UAEST (11 a.m. EST and 8 a.m. PST).

“There was a considerable hiatus between our first event (Sept. 9, 2023) and the second due to circumstances,” Seddiqi noted, “but momentum starts this Saturday, and it will continue with the third installment of our series in March, and fourth in June.

“This event will be extraordinary as it takes place outdoors at a golf club with a stunning backdrop of Yas Island and the beautiful surroundings of the mangroves.”

AAM Seddiqi Sports has been promoting and managing fighters in the region for 10 years and it has a growing stable of more than 30 gifted regional and global talents. Its events include five world title shows that have been broadcasted globally on ESPN, Sky Sports, and other major networks.

Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi is responsible for promoting, protecting, and progressing the emirate by driving the strategic and sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors. As part of its mandate, the department is responsible for promoting regional and global sporting events in the emirate.