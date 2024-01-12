Box Fan Expo returns May 4 in Las Vegas

The Box Fan Expo has announced its return to Las Vegas and its Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo for fans and the boxing industry. The event will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 10 a.m. to

5 p.m. during Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan experience event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

The Box Fan Expo is thrilled to open its doors to boxing fans from all over the world, as well to all major boxing companies, promoters and industry people during this Mexican holiday weekend.

Centered in boxing’s long-time home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. A full day of boxing fan experience awaits you!: https://boxfanexpo.com – @BoxFanExpo

The Last Box Fan Expo that took place in 2022 was another huge success. Over 3500 enthusiastic boxing fans from all over the globe had a chance to meet and greet some of their favorite fighters, including current and former world champions, top fighters of today, and many of the boxing celebrities such as Roberto Duran, Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Fernando Vargas, David Benavidez, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, Marcos Maidana, Shawn Porter, Rolando Romero, Jose Ramirez, Floyd Mayweather sr., Jorge Linares, Michael Spinks, Seniesa Estrada, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Badou Jack, Jessie Vargas, Mia St.John and many others …

Those fighters plus more boxing celebrities took pictures, signed autographs for their fans who attended the Box Fan Expo. Fans also had an opportunity to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from fighters and companies involved with the sport of boxing

The Box Fan Expo also played host to the third edition of “Box Fan Expo Invitational 2022”. This was an incredible amateur show which showcased several highly ranked and top USA amateur boxers who competed against the best in their division and more importantly in front of thousands of boxing fans that attended the Expo.

Those invited to compete had a chance to get huge exposure and get noticed by top boxing companies as well as industry people that were present that day during the event.