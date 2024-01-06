Ryan Garcia’s first son arrives in eight mins, divorce 30 mins later

Boxing star Ryan Garcia confirmed he would divorce the mother of two of his children only minutes after sharing the birth of his first son.

The super-lightweight gave fans the joyous news of their son, Henry Leo Garcia, arriving. However, within thirty minutes, Garcia stated he intended to divorce Henry’s mother, Drea Selena.

Firstly, Garcia said: “Honored To announce my beautiful and firstborn son [Henry]. Praise the lord. I am so thankful.

Ryan Garcia announces son’s birth

“I love him so much already. He is so fast already, haha. It took him just eight minutes to arrive. You know where he got that speed from.

“He will be ten times stronger, ten times wise, ten times better looking, but he will need to work ten times harder.”

His ten million-plus fans had little time to digest the news before Garcia moved in with a bulldozer to kill the mood. Garcia outlined the parting in what could be the strangest time to reveal a split.

Divorce follows

“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce.

“While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it’s important to emphasize that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority.

“Throughout our years together, Drea has been an incredible partner and an even more extraordinary mother to our two children. I’m deeply grateful for the years we shared and for her unwavering commitment to our family.

“As we move forward, my focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our two beautiful kids. They are and always will be my first priority.

“I’m fully committed to working with Drea to ensure our children’s needs and best interests always guide our path forward.

“I believe our mutual devotion to our children is rock solid, and I trust that together, we will continue to provide them with the love, support, and stability they deserve.

“In this time of transition, we kindly ask for respect and understanding for our family’s privacy. We are thankful for the support of those who have stood by us over the years.”

Reaction to the contrast was distinctly anti-Garcia as many say he could have kept the second part of the bombshell private for the sake of his wife.

However, Garcia is moving on and is expected to announce his next ring action in the coming weeks.

