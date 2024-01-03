Christian Carto returns to action on Jan 12 in Philadelphia

Popular Philadelphia bantamweight contender Christian Carto will kick off King’s Promotions year when headlines against veteran Ardin Diale in the eight-round main event on Friday, January 12th at Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia.

Carto of Philadelphia is 20-1 with 13 knockouts. The 27 year-old is an eight-year professional who has wins over Alonso Melendez (14-1), James Smith (12-1) and is coming off a unanimous decision over Hector Andres Sosa on October 1, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Diale of the Philippines is 35-18-4 with 17 knockouts. The 35 year-old is an 18 year-pro who has defeated Jermie Jabel (16-0-1), Lotto Sonsona (15-0-2), Mhar Jhon Macahilig (15-1), Cris Paulino (10-0), Yota Hori (9-0-2), Reneiro Arizala (11-0-1), Jeny Boy Boca (9-1), Yuta Matsua (7-1-1) and Renoel Pael (19-1-1). Diale is looking to get back in the win column after losing to Gary Tamayo on March 30, 2023 in the Philippines.

In Eight-round Bouts:

Quadir Alright (9-1, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Adam Kipenga (11-4-1, 7 KOs) of Virginia in a welterweight bout.

Atif Oberlton (8-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia fights veteran Cleotis Pendarvis (22-19-2, 9 KOs) of Lancaster, CA in a light heavyweight contest.

In a Six-Round Bout, Ibrahim Robinson (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Baltimore battles Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (2-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas in a clash of undefeated welterweights.:

In Four-Round Bouts:

Jaclyne McTamney (1-0) of Southampton, PA fights Cara McLaughlin (1-7) of Cookstown, Northern Ireland in a featherweight bout.

Ismail Muhammad (3-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a welterweight fight.

Cornellio Phipps of Oxford, PA will make his pro debut against Darin Holliday Jr. (0-1) of Philadelphia in a super bantamweight fight.

Debuting light heavyweights, Cody Russell of Pennsylvania and Ronald Trahan of Fort Worth, Texas will take part in a four-round bout.