Christian Carto decisions Hector Andres Sosa in Philly

Christian Carto scored an eight-round unanimous decision over tough Hector Andres Sosa in front of a huge capacity crowd at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The highly entertaining card was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Carto controlled most of the action by landing quick combinations and solid foot movement. Sosa had some success when he was able to back Carto up on the ropes. Carto was able to land some solid flurries which he worked behind a nice double jab. Carto had a good eighth round and closed the fight out in style by winning by scores of 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.

Carto, 121 lbs of Philadelphia is now 20-1. Sosa, 120.4 lbs of Argentina is 14-2.

Atif Oberlton stopped Christian Thomas in round two of a scheduled six-round fight featuring undefeated light heavyweights.

Oberlton dominated the action and in round two battered Thomas from one side of the ring to the other. Oberlton landed a booming left that sent Thomas to the canvas and the fight was stopped at 2:24.

Oberlton, 174.7 lbs of Philadelphia is 7-0 with six knockouts. Thomas, 177 lbs of Las Vegas is 11-1.

Kenny Robles stopped Jerome Conquest after round four of their eight-round junior welterweight bout.

In round three, Robles landed a body that seemed to hurt the leg of Conquest. Conquest tried to fight on as he finished the round and got through round four, but the pain was too much and the fight was stopped.

Robles, 141 lbs of Staten Island, NY 10-2 with four knockouts. Conquest, 139.4 lbs of Philadelphia is 11-8.

In a battle of undefeated fighters with perfect knockout records, Roberto Gomez shocked Quadir Albright by stopping him in round five of their scheduled six-round junior welterweight bout.

It was a back and forth fight with each guy landing hard shots. In round five, Gomez landed several overhand rights on a tired Albright. Finally, a big right hand that was followed up by another hard right that knocked Albright down along the ropes and he was counted out at 1:59.

Gomez, 143.4 lbs of Mexico City is 5-0 with five knockouts. Albright, 144.7 lbs of Philadelphia 6-1.

Former world title challenger Junior Wright knocked out Colby Madison in round three of a scheduled six-round heavyweight bout.

In round three, Wright an uncorked a overhand right that caught Madison on the chin that sent him plummeting to the canvas and the bout was stopped at 27 seconds.

Wright, 219.4 lbs of Evanston, IL is 19-4-1 with 16 knockouts. Madison. 236.2 lbs of Baltimore., MD is 10-4-2.

Kashon Hutchinson gained his second win over Rasheed Johnson as he took home a six-round unanimous decision in a welterweight bout.

Hutchinson, 148 lbs of Reading, PA won by scores of 58-56 on all cards and is now 10-5-1. Johnson, 148 lbs of Philadelphia is 8-5.

James Martin won a six-round unanimous decision over Alejandro Munera in a junior middleweight contest.

Martin, 153.4 lbs of Philadelphia, PA won by scores of 60-54 scores on all cards and is now 9-3-1. Munera, 149.8 lbs of Medilan, COL is 6-7-4.