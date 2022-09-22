Christian Carto faces Hector Andres Sosa at 2300 Arena on Oct 1

A huge night of boxing comes to the 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 1st as Philly favorite, bantamweight Christian Carto takes part in the eight-round main event against once-beaten Hector Andres Sosa.

The eight-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Carto of Philadelphia is 19-1 with 13 knockouts. The 25 year-old is in his sixth year as a professional, and has quality wins over Alonso Melendez (14-1) and James Smith (12-1). Carto has two consecutive first round knockouts, with his most recent being over Ernesto Sebastian Franzolini on April 22nd at The 2300 Arena.

Sosa of Buenos Aires, Argentina is 14-1 with eight knockouts. The former South American Bantamweight champion is 26 years-old and has wins over Gonzalo Roman Garay (1-0) & Ckari Cani Mansilla (15-1), Sosa is coming off a unanimous decision over Jose Armando Valdes Bernal on September 2nd in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The six-round co-feature will pit one of the top prospects in the sport as it will be a battle of undefeated light heavyweight Atif Oberlton and Christian Thomas.

Oberlton, 24, of Philadelphia boasts a mark of 6-0 with five knockouts. The fighter known as “Lord Pretty Calvo” has faced veteran competition in his early career. He has wins over Jasper McCargo (4-1-2), Erbest Amuzu (26-5) and his last bout when he took a unanimous decision over Robert Burwell on August 20th in Hollywood, Florida.

Thomas of Las Vegas is 11-0 with nine knockouts. Thomas has fought his whole career in Mexico, and will be making his American debut. Thomas is coming off a second round stoppage over Fernando Tamayo Alvarez January 29, 2021 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Six more bouts round out the undercard with some quality matchups featuring outstanding talent.

In eight-round bouts:

Kenny Robles (9-2, 3 KOs) of Staten Island, New York will fight Jerome Conquest (11-, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a junior welterweight bout.

Colby Madison (10-3-2, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland takes on former world title challenger Junior Wright (18-4-1, 15 KOs) of Evanston, Illinois in a heavyweight contest.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Quadir Albright (6-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Roberto Gomez (4-0, 4 KO) of Mexico City, Mexico in a junior welterweight bout featuring fighters with perfect knockout records.

Kashon Hutchinson (9-5, 2 KOs) of Reading, PA fights Rasheed Johnson (8-4, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia in a welterweight contest. This fight is a rematch of a 2019 fight where Hutchinson won a close unanimous decision.

James Martin (8-3-1) of Philadelphia takes on Alejando Munera (6-6-4) of Medellin, Colombia in a junior middleweight fight.

In a four-round bout, Erisnelsy Castillo of Las Vegas makes his professional debut when he takes on an opponent to be named in a flyweight bout.