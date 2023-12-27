Triller TV picks up Brick City Fight Night for broadcast

This Friday night, December 29th, a huge night of boxing, the first installment of the Brick City Fight Night series at Prudential Center will be streamed all over the world on TrillerTV (formerly FITE.TV).

The stream will begin at 7 PM ET.

The card which will feature rising junior welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr.(16-1, 11 KOs) taking on Salim Larbi (22-12-3, 8 KOs) of France in the 10-round main event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will feature many top contenders and prospects.

The Mielnicki – Larbi fight will not be part of the stream

Scheduled to appear ion the stream n a ten-round bout will be Newark’s own Michael Anderson. Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs) has wins over Dashon Johnson (11-2-3), DeMarcus Rogers (14-3-1) and a third-round stoppage over Marklin Bailey. Anderson will take on Eudy Bernardo (25-6, 18 KOs) of Elias Pina, Dominican Republic.

Seeing action in a ten-round bout will be former world title challenger and current WBA number-three ranked middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna taking on Nicolas Hernandez (27-7-3, 12 KOs) of Reading, PA.

LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) of Millville, New Jersey will take part in a 10-round bout. The 31-year-old LaManna has quality wins over Kendal Mena (20-3), Matthew Strode (25-6), Michael Marcano (25-5-1) and his bout when LaManna stopped Juan Manuel Witt (33-1-2) in the third round to retain his WBA Fedelatin Middleweight crown on July 22 in Atlantic City.

Fighting in an eight-round bout will be popular Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs) against Christopher Arnold (5-3 ,5 KOs) of Fredericksburg, VA.

Appearing in six-round bouts will be:

Joseph Adorno (18-3, 15 KOs) of Allentown, PA battling Barulio Rodriguez (20-8, 17 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a super lightweight bout.

Mike Lee (10-2, 5 KOs) of Orange, NJ fighting Rickey Edwards (13-5, 3 KOs) of Paterson, NJ in a welterweight contest.

Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia collides with Weah Archibald ((10-15, 5 KOs) of Mount Vernon, NY in a welterweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) of Paterson, NJ squares off with Luis Briceno Roman (3-4, 3 KOs) of Houston in a junior middleweight bout.

Malik Nelson (4-0, 3 KOs) of Avenel, NJ fights Romel Tasanimp (2-1) of Baltimore in a Featherweight bout.

Anthony Johns (6-1, 5 KOs) of Newark, NJ takes on Anthony Camacho (2-9, 2 KOs) of Houston in a flyweight bout.

Two fights that will take place before the stream and will begin at 6 PM ET will see:

Kasir Goldston (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Albany, NY will fight George Gethers (0-5) of Jersey City in a super lightweight tussle.

John Vallejo (4-0, 2 KOs) of New York will take on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight affair.