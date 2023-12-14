Triller TV offers fans the gift of 12 Days of Triller TV+

Triller TV powered by FITE is continuing the tradition of gift-giving over the holidays by presenting the 12 Days of Triller TV+.

12 Days of Triller is a nightly celebration of all the adrenaline-packed action of the past year and beyond.

Each night at 7PM ET, on the subscription service TrillerTV+ (formerly FITE+) we’ll stream a different explosive event, all curated by TrillerTV’s aficionados of action.

Whether it’s a thrilling replay or simply new to you – you won’t want to miss it.

Sign up for the TrillerTV+ powered by FITE’s 7-day free trial and start watching the 12 Days action on now.

The First Day of TrillerTV+ kicks off with the one and only Ronda Rousey making her Wrestling Revolver debut.

The rest of the festival includes BKFC Knucklemania III; Glory kickboxing featuring legend Badri Hari; grappling from Subversiv; Lucha Libre’s Triplemania XXXI; the return of Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley.

Also, the emotional tribute to Hana Kimura; appearances from Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez; and more from Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, Triller Fight Club, Fight Circus and Redneck Brawl.

There’s even an actual battle between knights in full armor!

Follow TrillerTV on X to get the reveal on each day’s gift!