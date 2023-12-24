Heavyweight ‘Lion’ with 100% KO record tamed via KO

As part of the Riyadh Season, Arslanbek Makhmudov was drafted to showcase the heavyweight division’s future. However, things didn’t go to plan.

The big punching ‘Lion,’ 17-0 with 17 KOs heading into the fight, was stopped by the wily Agit Kabayel and ultimately tamed.

In his second ring appearance in three months, Makhkudov risked his World Boxing Council rating for a shot at glory.

But he faced a German-born world contender and current European champion for this bout. Kabayel was also unbeaten at 23-0, 15 KOs when the first bell rang.

Heavyweight defeat

The EBU ruler claimed the WBA Inter-Continental and NABF heavyweight titles by stopping Makhmudov in the fourth round, asserting dominance over his rival.

Marc Ramsay, coach and director of development at EOTTM, knew that Kabayel, currently ranked 9th IBF, 12th WBO, 12th WBA, and 13th WBC, posed a significant test for his protégé.

He had previously mentioned the qualities of the European boxer, considering him dangerous because he is a complete fighter with powerful strikes from both hands.

Kabayel demonstrated his ability to adapt to a powerhouse like Makhmudov to secure victory by implementing a solid game plan to weaken his foe by working on his body, ultimately leading to his defeat.

His experience facing Derek Chisora and Andrii Rudenko, among others, undoubtedly benefited him in this fight. This allowed him to gain the confidence to prevail against such a formidable opponent.

Although this marks the first career defeat for the adopted Quebecer, the ambition remains unchanged. This setback will not alter the boxer’s desire to make his mark in the heavyweight division.

Makhmudov will drop down the WBC ratings. But one victory over a contender can change all that in the future.

The only thing that will disappear forever is Makhmudov’s cloak of invincibility. The beast struck fear into the top division until Kabayel dismantled him in Saudi Arabia.

A planned fight against another of the victors on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ has fallen by the wayside. Makhmudov is subsequently forced to regroup and come again.

