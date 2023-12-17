40-year-old Floyd Mayweather rejects in rematch snoozefest

In the telecast opener to Showtime’s final ever boxing event, two Floyd Mayweather rejects traded blows in an obvious filler for the show.

Former world champions squared off as Robert Guerrero ground out a unanimous decision over former opponent Andre Berto after ten rounds of welterweight action.

Going into the fight with a combined seven years out of the ring, “The Ghost” prevailed 98-92 twice and 99-91 to repeat his 2012 triumph.

Floyd Mayweather rejects

The two former Floyd Mayweather victims, who have delivered numerous Fight of the Years throughout their careers, were way past their best. Why Showtime felt the need to add the fight to the broadcast is anyone’s guess.

Guerrero and Berto fought a ten-rounder that a far more exciting showpiece could have replaced. However, Guerrero was the busier and more accurate fighter in their sequel.

He got the better of a chunkier Berto on his way to landing double-digit punches in eight of the ten rounds.

Guerrero began to close down the distance from a jabbing Berto. He used 31 jabs to the body of his own to soften the defense.

Known as a dangerous and wily puncher on the inside, Guerrero appeared to make Berto uncomfortable with thudding power shots on his charging opponent.

Overall, Guerrero outlanded Berto 125 to 96, connecting on 39% of shots to 31% for Berto.

Guerrero vs Berto 2

With his fifth consecutive victory, Guerrero plans to continue fighting and attempt one more climb to world title contention. That’s despite Guerrero losing at every stage of his most recent world-level bouts.

In the aftermath, Guerrero added: “I felt great in the ring. In the fighter meeting, I said I would box a little more and work on my jab and footwork.

“Berto is a tough character. He’s fast, he’s strong. He tied me up a lot. I’m pumped. I’m excited. Let’s see what’s next after this.

“I had to fight smarter. “Last time, I had a chip on my shoulder when I fought Berto. I wanted to walk him down. This time, I used my boxing skills.

“You’ve watched me since I was 122 pounds. You knew I could box and be on the outside. So that’s what I did today. I’m excited.

“As my father says, I’m 40 years old, but the older the bull, the stiffer the horns.”

“I want to see how far I can go,” said Guerrero. “Maybe I can get back into a world title fight. What do you all think about that? Let me tell you, Mexican power baby!”

Berto stated: “I came off a long layoff to try to avenge one of my losses. I was trying tonight.

“My timing was off, but I tried my best. I love this game, but I came up short.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.