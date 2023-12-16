Roy Jones Jr. announes fight card for Jan 25 in Washington

Roy Jones Jr., legendary world champion boxer and now trainer and promoter, will have a selection of his prized fighters headline an action-packed fight card at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington on January 25, 2024.

In the main event, undefeated Yakima born Andrew Murphy will fight in a ten-round super middleweight bout.

German star and World Boxing Federation (WBF) women’s welterweight champion Ikram Kerwat will fight in the co-main event. The third of Jones’ fighters on the card is former Commonwealth Games and Asian Games Silver Medalist, lightweight Mandeep Jangra.

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, tickets, priced at $60, $50 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Legends Casino Gift Shop or on-line at Ticketmaster HERE

Doors open at 6 pm and first bell will be at 7 pm PT.

“I am very happy to be promoting again back at Legends Casino with my good friend Greg Fritz and the rest of the fine people that work there. Legends provides me and my fighters with wonder hospitality,” said Jones.

“I will be bringing with me some treats. One of them is Mandeep Jangra, who is an Indian fighter and very entertaining.

“The second is Andrew Murphy, who is a lot of fun to watch because he is always looking for that knockout. Another is my protégé, Ikram Kerwat, who has the fine combination of being very attractive and can also fight. I am really looking forward to January 25.”

Andrew Murphy (7-0, 5 KOs) was born in nearby Yakima, Washington and now resides in Pensacola, Florida. January 25 will be the twenty-three-year-old’s third fight at Legends Casino, each as a main event fighter. Andrew will be fighting in ten-round bout.

Ikram Kerwat (13-3, 5 KOs) was born in Tunisia and resides in Frankfurt, Germany. The thirty-nine-year-old made her pro debut in 2015 after having two children. In only her sixth pro fight Ikram won the WBC International lightweight title. On November 13, 2022, she won the WBC Silver super featherweight title and in her last bout, on June 24, Ikram won the WBF World welterweight title. Jones has been her trainer since 2017.

Mandeep Jangra (6-0, 4 KOs), born and raised in Kharian, India, had a wonderful amateur career highlighted by winning Silver Medals at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships and Commonwealth Games. This will be Mandeep’s fourth bout under Jones’ tutelage.

The fight card will also include some LOCAL BOXING TALENT. In a battle of undefeated heavyweights, Renton, Washington’s Nicholas Mills (3-0, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Brandon Colantino (3-0) fight in a four-round bout; Union Gap’s Carlos Villanueva (5-3, 1 KO) will attempt to knock off Bend, Oregon’s undefeated Alberto Rivas (4-0, 1 KO) in a six-round cruiserweight scrap; and in a six-round super featherweight clash of undefeateds, Mount Vernon’s Luis Gallegos (5-0, 2 KOs) battles fellow Washingtonian Josue Cadena (3-0, 1 KO).

Live streaming information will be announced soon.

ROY JONES JR. was world champion at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight (undisputed) and in 2003 became the first former middleweight world champion to become world heavyweight champion in over 106 years when he beat John Ruiz to win the title. Throughout that stretch he was recognized as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.