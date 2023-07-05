Roy Jones Jr. enters the Metaverse – should leave immediately

Roy Jones Jr. participated in one of the most bizarre match-ups ever as the former undisputed pound-for-pound king stopped a bodybuilder in the ‘Metaverse.’

Jones claimed victory with a seventh-round stoppage victory over ‘NDO Champ’ as the video game bout played out in front of Pay Per View subscribers.

The pair went through their paces separately and had their respective images beamed into the digital ring for fans to watch.

Roy Jones Jr. wins a Metaverse fight

In a surprise for an exhibition, Jones got the ref to step in and save this opponent from ‘damage.’

Without any real sound effects to speak of, the whole event was surreal. Is it the future? That’s anyone’s guess.

“RJJ” is still active in the sport following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020. The fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others doesn’t bother him when a paycheck comes.

Tyson and Jones broke Pay Per View records with their efforts to return following years away from the squared circle.

Selling 1.5m PPVs, their exhibition remains the most lucrative ever. It garnered more than Floyd Mayweather’s Showtime effort against a YouTuber.

So why not keep accepting the offers if his name continues to sell?

Celebrity Boxing

The venture alongside Celebrity Boxing may not be his last, either.

Regarding his opponent, Robert Wilmote, aka NDO CHAMP, the IFBBPRO bodybuilder, motivational speaker, actor, and fitness trainer, had his day in the sun.

His name is a little more known in boxing circles where influencers thrive.

However, the first-ever live Combat Sport in the Metaverse needs much fine-tuning to become a future attraction.

Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman, Chicago Boxing legend Bobby Hitz and Alex Dana’s Rosebud Randolph may be onto something. Either that, or they will see demand wane after Roy Jones Jr. vs NDO.

The Galaxy Arena didn’t exactly set the world alight. Jones – a boxing legend and four-division world champion – pitted his digital wits against a Youtube Sensation with over 1.47 Million Subscribers.

