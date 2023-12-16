Chris Eubank Jr. confused by promoter link, wants unified title shot

Chris Eubank Jr. says he’s confused by promoter links to a potential IBO middleweight title mandatory clash with Etinosa Oliha.

Kalle Sauerland confirmed the Conor Benn fight was dead in the water. In doing so, Kalle added that an IBO championship bout was in the offing.

“Obviously, the fight hasn’t been made, so we move on. Couldn’t find a commercial agreement around the fight, not really much more to say from my side,” he told Boxing Social.

“Yeah, there’s no negotiations going on right now around that fight. There are no negotiations on that fight, and as I stand here right now, that fight is not happening.

“I think the IBO is a belt that he’s worn in the past. It’s a belt he’s had many big fights with, and it is what it is.

“It’s about getting into those big fights, it’s a tough challenge, it’s a champion [Oliha] who is 19-0, undefeated, a big knockout boxer.

“So, ultimately, we’ll see what happens with those negotiations.

“It’s been mandated, so we’ve got to work it out. Does that go to a purse bid, or do we find a deal with them?”

Chris Eubank Jr. wants the unified champion

Eubank wasn’t happy with developments and said he asked to face IBF and WBO ruler Janibek Alimkhanuly as the number one contender.

“I went to sleep after agreeing to fight Janibek for world titles. I woke up, and now my promoter is trying to make me fight Etinosa Oliha.

“He’s a boxer nobody has heard of. How and why?”

Sauerland made no response to the social media callout as of the start of play on Saturday. However, there are increasing doubts that Janibek vs Eubank Jr. will be next.

Janibek questioned Eubank’s desire before becoming the unified champion at 160.

“I don’t see Eubank Jr as a good fighter,” Alimkhanuly told Sky Sports.

“If he’s running from me, it means he’s in a lower position than Gualtieri [the IBF champion he defeated] because he’s a champion and he came to fight with me.

“So, I have more respect for my opponent. But if fighters are running from me, it means they are in a lower position.”

