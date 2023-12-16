Boxing legend names Canelo as the last real people’s champion

Boxing legend Kostya Tszyu believes Canelo Alvarez is the last real people’s champion to fight for the glory of the sport.

The former lineal super lightweight titleholder commented on being asked about the current state of boxing.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Tszyu was quizzed on who the best boxer is right now, and he responded by dismissing the majority of this generation.

“I don’t know. You can’t tell because we are missing something. I don’t know,” he said.

“They [this generation] are not doing it for the people. They are doing it for themselves more. It’s business, and of course, business is business.

“The most important thing for me during my career was being in the ring to please people. I wanted to make sure that they enjoyed seeing me.”

Whether it’s more about the belts, he replied: “Yes, exactly. Not many people are champions anymore.”

Canelo is the last of the people’s champions in boxing

Moving on to Canelo, Tszyu stated: “I think he is the last one who was the people’s champion.

“Many people, the majority of course are Mexicans, love not only the way he fought but the way he loved people that’s important.

“We have to bring it [the sport] back to why people used to love it. They come to see the events, not the other stuff [like influencers and YouTubers].

Asked whether he thinks Canelo vs Terence Crawford can happen, the Aussie replied: “He wants to come up to the next division to Canelo!

“Canelo has to drop weight, but money talks.”

He concluded the chat by addressing his boxing children. Tszyu said: “I am so proud of how they conduct themselves both inside the ring and outside the ring.

“They got something from me. Being humble is a good thing. I have not been aggressive outside the ring because it’s not how I felt. I am really pleased that they do the same thing.

“It wasn’t a feeling [when Tim won the world title]. I was dead. I felt terrible.

“After the fight, my father told me, now you know how I felt during your career. My father is in the corner of my sons. I am so pleased.”

