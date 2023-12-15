Showtime’s final countdown show set for Saturday night

Former world champion Alberto Puello will return to take on fellow unbeaten Ector Madera in an eight-round super lightweight showdown as they headline the SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show this Saturday, December 16 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Action live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page will also feature middleweights Kyrone Davis and Cruse Stewart in an eight-round attraction, plus light heavyweight contender Lawrence King duels Alex Theran in a six-round fight. The streaming presentation will be hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT live digital talk show hosts Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell.

These fights precede a four-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast headlined by undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. battling knockout artist Sena Agbeko and beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) will return to action for the first time since August 2022 when he captured the WBA Super Lightweight World Championship with a victory over Batyr Akhmedov. A native of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, Puello now resides and trains in Las Vegas. Pueloo first shot up the rankings in July 2019, when he bested the previously unbeaten Jonathan Alonso via unanimous decision to capture an interim title.

He will return to The Armory in Minneapolis for the second time, after previously scoring a unanimous decision over hometown favorite Veshawn Owens in December 2021. He will face Bakersfield, California’s Madera (11-0, 6 KOs), who now resides in Stockton and who will step up in competition to challenge the former champion Puello. The 27-year-old has fought professionally since 2016, and has put together a pair of three-fight knockout streaks so far. He last fought in 2022, scoring victories over Timothy Parks in August and Alejandro Frias Rodriguez in December.

The 29-year-old Davis (17-3-1, 6 KOs) will look to pick up a second victory in 2023 after previously dominating Cristian Fabian Rios in January to earn a unanimous decision. That victory came after a run that saw Davis battle two-time champion Anthony Dirrell to a draw in February 2021, before stepping in as a late replacement two fights later to drop a hard-fought contest against super middleweight superstar David Benavidez.

An amateur standout representing Wilmington, Delaware, Davis trains in Philadelphia under the tutelage of top trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards. He duels the Maple Grove, Minnesota resident Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) who will look to bounce back from a pair of defeats to unbeaten rising contender Elijah Garcia and then-unbeaten Hakim Lopez in 2022. The 34-year-old turned pro in 2018 before reeling off eight-straight victories.

A native of San Bernardino, California, King (13-1, 11 KOs) is a frequent sparring partner of undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and enters this fight on a nine-bout winning streak. Since a narrow decision defeat in his fifth pro fight, the 27-year-old has stopped eight of his last nine opponents. King has already earned two victories in 2023, including most recently stopping veteran contender Marco Reyes after six rounds in June. He will be opposed by Colombia’s Theran (23-12, 15 KOs), who now trains in Lynn, Massachusetts. The 33-year-old turned pro in 2011 and has fought a slew of contenders including Anthony Yarde, Yunieski Gonzalez and Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Highlighting the non-televised undercard is talented junior middleweight contender Joey Spencer in a six-round bout against Argentina’s Marcelo Bzowski.

The non-televised undercard will also see exciting rising prospect Michael Angeletti (9-0, 7 KOs) step in for an eight-round super bantamweight bout against Mexico’s Angel Contreras (13-7-2, 7 KOs), unbeaten super middleweight Shawn McCalman (14-0, 7 KOs) facing Cristian Olivas (22-9, 19 KOs) in an eight-round duel and unbeaten super lightweight prospect Jose Chollet (2-0, 2 KOs) battling Lyle McFarlane (2-2, 1 KO) in a four-round matchup.

Rounding out the card is a pair of Mayweather Promotions rising prospects as unbeaten super middleweight John Easter steps in for a four-round fight against South Carolina’s Javier Frazier, while lightweight Charles Harris Jr. squares off against Minneapolis’ Marlin Sims in a six-round battle.