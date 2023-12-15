Francis Ngannou ‘owes PFL a fight’ – Deontay Wilder ‘most likely’

Francis Ngannou aims to land Deontay Wilder for a mixed-rules bout under the auspices of the PFL after an admission he ow3s the company a fight.

Ngannou signed terms with the PFL after leaving Dana White’s UFC. However, the Tyson Fury fight came about and was too lucrative to turn down.

After impressing boxing audiences, Ngannou has options in both codes. He recently told Brian Custer that he would face Wilder in the PFL.

Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou

“I owe the PFL a fight,” said Ngannou. “So whatever is said [about Deontay Wilder] is not a lie.”

PFL founder Donn Davis added that the Ngannou vs Wilder fight is set to be next for “The Predator.”

“I still think it will be a mixed-rules fight. I still think Deontay Wilder is the most likely opponent,” Davis told The MMA Hour. “That would be unbelievable!

“We’re listening to Francis, and he’s sequencing his options. He has a great boxing option and a great crossover option.

“What works for him in 2024, what works for the opponents, that’s what we are working with him on right now.”

Also, speaking to Custer on The Last Stand, Wilder reminded Ngannou that he’s known as the hardest punching combat sports athlete in the world.

“I’m happy for Ngannou [that he dropped Tyson Fury]. But the thing is, women lie, men lie, but numbers don’t lie. I’ve been doing it for a very long time.

“Every man I’ve faced, I’ve been knocking out and putting them on the canvas. I don’t think that’s the same for him. He has power and can punch [but that’s it].

“We can give him that, but when it comes to the hardest puncher in all combat sports, you’re hearing the voice [right now]. You’re looking at the man that holds that title, and that’s facts.

“When guys fight me, they automatically think about cheating because they feel like I have the advantage over them. That’s all I’m going to leave that as right there.”

PFL deal

Wilder vs Ngannou would undoubtedly have massive interest from both the boxing and MMA worlds. However, Wilder has to come through Joseph Parker on December 23.

If the American slugger does prevail, the ball is already rolling on a fight with Anthony Joshua. Ngannou gets his shot only if Wilder somehow loses the fight.

With a rematch against Fury also on hold, Ngannou could be best served looking elsewhere and getting his ties with the PFL out of the way.

