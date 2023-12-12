New Blood Results: Brandon Benitez, Adelaida Ruiz win

This past Saturday, CBN Promotions held its third edition of its “New Blood” boxing series at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA.

The event was broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes and also live-streamed on www.FightStars.Network in English. In addition, “New Blood” will air on tape delay on Estrella TV.

In the 8-round featherweight main event, Brandon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) of Queretaro, MX, defeated Rigoberto Hermosillo (14-5-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA by knockout at the 1:41 mark of the sixth round of their scheduled 10-round bout. Both fighters were engaging in an entertaining fight, going toe-to-toe for most of the bout, but it was Benitez who landed the more powerful blows. In round six the fight was stopped when Benitez landed a powerful left hook to the body. Benitez remains the WBO / NABO Featherweight champion.

“We were going to war early in the fight and I knew I was going to get him out of there eventually,” said Benitez. “I was getting stronger as the fight went on and all the hard work showed when I stopped him in the sixth. I’m now looking to fight anyone in the top ten and I’m ready to take the next step forward in my career.”

Super flyweight Adelaida Ruiz (15-0-1, 8 KOs) defeated Mayela Perez (19-27-4, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision in the scheduled 8-round co-main event bout. Ruiz dominated the action from the opening bell and cruised to victory. Scorecards read 80-72 across the board.

“I’m happy that I got the win, but I was hoping to get the knockout,” stated Ruiz. “Perez showed she was a durable veteran, and she has a lot of heart. I’m hoping to get back in the ring by early next year.”

Super featherweight George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) defeated Richard Medina (15-2, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 8-round bout. Scorecards read 78-74 twice and 79-73.

Lightweight’s Adrian Corona (9-1-3, 2 KOs) and Erick Benitez Garcia (5-5-1, 1 KO) fought to a majority draw in a scheduled 6-round bout. Scorecards read 57-57 twice and 58-56 for Corona.

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez (11-4-1, 3 KOs) defeated Adrian Alvarado (8-2-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round bout. Scorecards read 59-55 twice 58-56.

Jr. Lightweight Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) defeated Isaac Avelar (17-7, 10 KOs) by knockout in the third round of a scheduled 8-round bout. The KO was candidate for KOTY.

Lightweight Anthony Cuba (7-0-2, 3 KOs) defeated Angel Barrera (4-4) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round bout. Scorecards read 60-54 across the board.

Super bantamweight Nelson Guerrero (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Arturo Herrera (0-2) by knockout in the third round of a scheduled 4-round bout.

Featherweight Lienard Sarcon (11-0, 4 KOs) defeated Frank Gonzalez (12-5, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 8-round bout. Scorecards read 80-72 twice and 79-73.