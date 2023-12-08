Brandon Benitez, Rigoberto Hermosillo talk imminent clash

The 10-round main event featuring (14-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, is set to take place this Saturday on the CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card.

Benitez will be defending his WBO / NABO featherweight title. Both fighters discuss their upcoming battles with each other. New Blood will take place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA.

Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV. Also on the card will be WBC super flyweight Interim world champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (14-0-1) of Los Angeles, CA, squaring off against Mayela Perez (19-26-4, 10 KOs) of Saltillo, Mexico. In addition, Super featherweights, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (16-1, 3 KOs) of

Whittier, CA, and Richard “El Castigo” Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) from San Antonio, TX, will meet in an 8-round bout.

Here is what Benitez had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Hermosillo, fighting on FOX Deportes, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp just wrapped up and I’m feeling great. Did all the hard work early in camp to keep my weight in place. Sharpened up on a lot of things and I’m ready for war.

On his upcoming fight with Rigoberto:

“After looking at his record, his only losses have been against undefeated opponents, with the exception of his fight with Pina, where he slipped in the ring, so I know he has experience at the top level. I’m going into this fight with a lot of confidence and I’m expecting a tough fight. Fans can expect to see me throw a lot of big punches. It’s going to be a fan friendly fight.”

On defending his WBO / NABO featherweight title:

“I plan on keeping this belt and marching on toward a world title. I feel a lot stronger fighting at featherweight and the goal is to keep winning and climbing up the rankings.”

On fighting in main event on FOX Deportes:

“This is great. All my people back home in Mexico will be tuning in and I want to give them a great performance. Fighting on FOX Deportes is what every fighter in Mexico is striving for. I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of the moment.”

Here is what Hermosillo had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Benitez, fighting on FOX Deportes, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Had another great camp after just fighting in September, so I’m very comfortable with everything. Staying busy is what I’ve always wanted in my career because I know how important it is to stay sharp and in shape. I’m focused and excited to get back in the ring.”

On his upcoming fight with Brandon Benitez:

“I’ve been in the ring with some really good fighters, and this will be another tough fight. Benitez has the belt that I want so I’m going to bring the fight to him and take it. My hands will be flying.”

On fighting on FOX Deportes main event:

“This will be my second time fighting on FOX Deportes in the main event. I gained a lot of notoriety when I beat De Luna in September and I’m ready to repeat the same outcome. It’s a blessing to be fighting on the national stage.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“Defeating Benitez will get me right back in the mix to land a big fight. My thoughts are to come out victorious and call out the top contenders in the division.”