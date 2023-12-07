Interim WBC champion Adelaida Ruiz looks forward to Dec 9 return

Undefeated WBC Interim Super Flyweight Champion Adelaida Ruiz (14-0-1, 8 KOs), is excited to step back in the ring against Mayela Perez (19-26-4, 10 KOs).

The highly anticipated match is set to take place on CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card this Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA.

Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV.

Ruiz, who is managed by Sheer Sports Mangement, is ready to showcase her talent in this fight and feels Perez will bring out the best in her, based on her expereince. She beleives her own experence will be a key factor in this fight and is ready to bring the fight to Perez.

“I’m ready to step into the ring and bring the heat. I’m going to be aggressive from the opening bell and turn this fight into a war,” stated Ruiz as she gears up for the upcoming battle. “Perez is experienced, but I’m confident that my ring IQ and my talent will shine through. My goal is to demonstrate how my experience and strategic approach will prevail against someone as seasoned as Perez. I want to exhibit my ability to adapt and dominate inside the ring.”

Adelaida Ruiz has been honing her skills at the Century Sheriff’s Boxing Gym in South Central Los Angeles under the guidance of her father and trainer, Juan Ruiz. She has set her sights on winning multiple world championships across divisions.

“Becoming a world champion in multiple weight classes is a dream of mine,” continued Ruiz. “This fight is another step towards achieving that goal. My dad and I have been working toward this goal for many years and we are close.”

With this fight taking place in her home area, Ruiz feels this bout will be the highlight of her career, being that all her family and friends will be in attendance. In addition, she comments on fighting on FOX Deportes for the first time.

“I can’t lie, I’m a bit nervous knowing that I’ll be fighting on FOX Deportes for the first time,” concluded Ruiz. “But I’ll be comfortable when I see all my fans in the building. I’m grateful for all their support during this journey and I’m going to make them all proud.”