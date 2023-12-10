Ebanie Bridges lost – it wasn’t a shock

Ebanie Bridges caused far more of a stir before she got into the ring on Saturday night. But once she did, her ability didn’t back up her confidence.

After taking heat for her usual bikini antics that used to shock but no longer deliver, Bridges faced a late replacement opponent in Miyo Yoshida.

Yoshida at +400 was a tasty price for a women’s world title fight. Anyone taking a punt on that would have been counting their money early.

Bridges, 37, has never been a world-beater in terms of skill. She is one who likes to tear it up. However, Yoshida wouldn’t give that satisfaction and was methodical in her work.

At the end of ten two-minute rounds, Bridges surrendered her world title and the platform she held as a bonafide world champion.

According to CompuBox, Bridges was outworked. Yoshida landed at least ten punches in every round.

Meanwhile, Bridges only landed more than nine punches in three of the ten rounds. Yoshida landed 56 more power punches than Bridges by frequently intercepting.

Bridges attempted to wade in and crowd Yoshida, but she was picked off.

Ebanie Bridges makes so much money

Before the battle, Bridges bemoaned the switch of opponents.

“This fight has had three opponent changes. She’s the fourth opponent. I had the person who was number one on my list say yes and then changed her mind,’ Bridges said, according to The Daily Mail.

“Then we had another one say yes, and she changed her mind after a week. Then there was another one who said yes but changed her mind.

“It got to the point where I said, ‘Why the f— am I doing this?’. Seriously, I make so much money. I’m not fighting for money.”

She added: “I’m absolutely not. Why do I need to put myself through this rollercoaster that is boxing? It’s a f—ing brutal sport outside the ring than in the ring.

“In the ring is the fun part. Outside of it is more brutal. Then I reminded myself why I do this. I never started boxing for the money.

“I started because I had goals. My goal was to be a world champion. Once that happened, my goal was to be undisputed.

“Obviously, I want to make the money. I deserve to get paid what I’m worth, which is a lot. But at the same time, the goal is to be undisputed. That’s what keeps me focused.”

Bridges can now unsaddle the burden of boxing and concentrate on her other avenues of revenue.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.