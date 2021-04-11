Eddie Hearn tipped to land Ebanie Bridges as debate rages over loss

Dave Thompson

Ebanie Bridges looks sure to become a Matchroom Boxing fighter permanently following an exceptional fight with Shannon Courtenay.

The Aussie slugger couldn’t see for the last three rounds due to a badly swollen eye she says was caused by a headbutt.

Bridges lost via a unanimous decision at the end of the contest, but many, including former world champion Shawn Porter, thought Bridges has already done enough in the previous rounds.

Whatever the result, ‘The Blonde Bomber’ proved she could back up her words and dismissed the stereotype that follows her looks.

Scaling in lingerie and attracting a mass of attention on Instagram and other social media, Bridges took criticism from Courtenay during the build-up.

But after a ten-round battle, the pair had nothing but respect for each other.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is since tipped to nail down Ebanie Bridges to an extended contract as fans clamor for a rematch with Courtenay at some point.

I have it 6-4 for Bridges. Close fight!! #CourtenayBridges — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) April 10, 2021

NICK CAMPBELL

On the bill, a rugby player turned Heavyweight boxer in Nick Campbell got his professional career off to a flyer by taking out Petr Frohlich in two rounds.

The 31-year-old from Glasgow displayed his strength and power as he unloaded a succession of thudding body shots in the opening round.

Frohlich crumpled to the canvas after clubbing shots at the start of the second. The referee Robert Williams mercifully waved it off following another flurry of punches from ‘The Glasgow Warrior.’

“I like to try and stay humble. I expected to get rid of that guy, to be honest with you,” said Campbell. “But I know he’s not been knocked out many times in his losses, and he’s tough. He took some shots there. I’m pleased with how it went. I put him down once, and then the referee jumped in and stopped it.

“In my opinion, it was the dream debut. Making my debut on a stage like that after everything that happened is something that I’d have never dreamed of.

“I’m just buzzing to be here and to be talking to you. I’m happy with my performance. I went in there, and I had a high work rate.

“I’m trying to display the things we’d been working on in the gym.

“I can’t thank my team enough for all of the hard work they’ve put into me. They are the best team around, in my opinion.

“All of the people that have been singing my praises, that was for you, so thank you. I’m a bit older than most people that make their debut, but I feel young.

“Every fight that I have is a step further than people thought I could go. I’m just here to prove people wrong and work hard.”