Miyo Yoshida and Amanda Galle congratulated on title success

DiBella Entertainment is thrilled to congratulate both Miyo Yoshida and Amanda Galle on becoming world champions over the weekend.

On Saturday, Miyo Yoshida seized the IBF Bantamweight World Title with a unanimous decision victory against Australian Ebanie Bridges at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, CA, live on DAZN Pay-Per-View, as part of the Haney-Prograis undercard.

Taking the bout on short notice as a late replacement opponent, oddsmakers had Yoshida, of Kagoshima, Japan, as a 7-1 underdog. With her eight-year-old daughter watching from ringside, Yoshida outworked Bridges over 10 entertaining rounds, often finding a home for her overhand right. After a hard-fought battle by both fighters, the scorecards read 99-91 twice, and 97-93, all for Yoshida.

With the win, Yoshida, 17-4, is now a three-time, two-division world champion. She previously held the WBO Super Flyweight World Title twice.

“Ebanie Bridges was a great champion and it was a very tough fight,” said Yoshida. “I really want to say it is thanks to Lou and DiBella Entertainment that I was able to become a world champion again after only one year in the United States. I am very grateful to all of them. Coming in as a late replacement, we only had about two weeks to train for this title match. However, I joined with Team Sosa and I believe that my victory was made possible thanks to the support of the entire team.”

“I am so proud of Miyo,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “What an epic performance to win a third world title. A thrill for a hard-working, dedicated, single mom to realize this dream in front of her little girl! Miyo is a warrior and she beat a warrior. I am so happy for one of the nicest people in boxing.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Lockhart Photo

On Sunday, Amanda Galle, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, defeated Niorkis Carreno, of Trujillo, Venezuela, to capture the IBO Bantamweight World Title. The two fought at Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, with Galle winning by unanimous decision via tallies of 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94. The event was promoted by Lee Baxter Promotions, who co-promotes Galle with DiBella Entertainment. Galle, now 9-0-1 (1 KO), used her footwork, angles and speed to outbox the experienced Carreno, 24-4 (19 KOs), who was a three-time world title challenger entering the bout.

“I’m on a mission to be what I am destined to be. On Sunday, I became the new IBO World Bantamweight Champion,” said Galle. “The ultimate goal for me is being the undisputed bantamweight world champion. I am made for this. I am now reaping the rewards for all of my dedication and hard work in boxing for the past 16 years. Everything beforehand prepared me for this moment and whatever is to come ahead.”

“I knew when I signed Amanda to a co-promotional deal with Lee Baxter that she had the potential to become a world champion and I am thrilled to see her achieve her dream,” said DiBella. “She worked incredibly hard to reach this moment in her career and there are even bigger hurdles to overcome that I know she’ll be prepared for. Amanda Galle is one of the best fighters at bantamweight and she is ready to take on the division’s elite.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Lockhart Photo

On the undercard in Toronto, world ranked super lightweight contender Jessica Camara, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, earned a dominant victory against Mexican Estafania Orozco Oliva. Stopping Oliva at the 1:18 mark of the fourth round, Camara improved to 12-4, with 3 KOs. Camara is rated #1 by the WBC and #7 by the WBO. In 2021, she challenged Kali Reis for the unified WBA/WBO/IBO Super Lightweight World Championship, losing a very close split decision.