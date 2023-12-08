Floyd Mayweather vs Spadafora: Leaks, Liars, trolls and clowns

Floyd Mayweather facing Paul Spadafora was a massive talking point in the sport back in the 1990s. However, they were never going to fight.

Reports show an offer was made and that Spadafora got the best of Mayweather in sparring, which has been met with huge resistance by Leonard Ellerbe.

Floyd’s trusted right-hand man blasted the notion of Mayweather turning down $20 million and being bested in the gym.

He labeled those responsible as liars, trolls, and clowns.

Floyd Mayweather vs Spadafora sparring

On Mayweather being tired after sparring with Spadafora when the pair were at the opposite end of camps, Ellerbe said: “It only counts when you under them lights with no headgear with them 8/10’s [ounce gloves] on.

“It’s you and your opponent. Then we’re going to see what time it really is,” he added.

Ellerbe responded to the gym rumor: “I hired the sparring and ran the camps so I would know. You can’t tell me s*** about his [Floyd Mayweather’s] career.

“That’s why I just laugh at these clowns. We built this from the bottom, brick by brick. We did that. He forgot one thing: my guy Macc and I ran the camps and hired the sparring.”

Asked whether he was upset with some newer boxing fans falling for the cap, Ellerbe replied: “No, sometimes you have to put trolls in check. I said what I said, and it’s facts.

“They took that footage to the media and ran with it. But don’t get me started. I got the physical receipts.”

Directing at those responsible for leaking the footage, Ellerbe concluded: “You are a f’ing liar and troll. They sparred back in 1999, so again, who offered Floyd Mayweather $20m to fight Spaddy?

“Also, when were the other times they sparred?”

There was no response, only the deletion of the video.

A new generation of sparring leaks

There seems to be a running theme in this generation that leaking sparring is fair game. Back in the day, that was never the case.

“This generation is the worst with that crap,” pointed out Ellerbe. “I used to go to Golden Gloves Gym with Roger [Mayweather] back in early 9os.

“I’ve seen some incredible sh- back then. Nobody said anything. It stayed in the gym. The key is, can you do that under those lights?

“Some of you just say anything to get clicks. For starters, ain’t nobody offered Floyd no damn $20m to fight Spaddy.

“Secondly, they sparred once after Floyd’s first day back in the gym after being off for a few months [following a win over Angel Manfredy in September 2000].

“I was there. Spaddy was fighting the next week. Nobody ever recorded back in the day unless it was closed training.

“I’ve got some hella stories that will be in my book. I’ve seen it all, trust me.”

