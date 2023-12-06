Ryan Rozicki pushing for Noel Mikaelyan shot after TKO1

Three Lions Promotions presented WBC #1 rated cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) went up against #8 Olanrewaju “God’s Power” Durodola (43-10, 40 KOs) in a WBC eliminator on Saturday night at the Emera Centre Stadium in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Rozicki scored a first round TKO by rocking the former world title challenger Durodola and unleashed a barrage of punches that prompted a quick referee’s stoppage.

Time was 1:47. Rozicki is now the official mandatory challenger to face newly crowned WBC cruiserweight world champion Noel Mikaelyan.

Following his victory, Ryan Rozicki stated in a post-match interview .”

“It was an honour to share the ring with Durodola but it’s my time and Noel is next. After that I want Smith (WBO Champion Chris Billiam-Smith, Jai ( IBF Champion Jai Opetaia) and Arsen (WBA Champion Arsen Goulamirian). I want to unify the belts, I will be the face of the cruiserweight division.”

“I am the modern day Jack Dempsey, everyone has their beliefs, mine is he is my boxing god, he pushes me just like he did in this fight, I will be the champion of the world.” Furthered Rozicki.

Rozicki’s promoter, Daniel Otter revealed a potential date in mind for the mandatory fight.

“We have been in talks with Don King Promotions for sometime now in regards to this exact fight with their boxer Mikaelyan and we think a Fourth of July weekend date would be best. Over a century ago Rozicki’s boxing idol Jack Dempsey put forth one of the most famous beatdowns in boxing history along with many more memorable fights and being one of the most significant weekends in sports in the United States, it might just makes sense.” Stated Otter.

In the co-feature, Canadian Super middleweight champion John Michael Bianco defeated Bryam Galvez in an six-round unanimous decision.

Bianco shut out the travelling Mexican, 56-50 on all three judges scorecards with a masterclass performance.

Meanwhile, in the undercard, super featherweight Pedro Bernal recorded his twelve win against Mario Victorino Vera by a KO in the third round.

Canadian middleweights Brett Beaton and Kenny Chery battled over eight-rounds with Beaton getting a late KO in the final round and a clash in the female super welterweight division between Mexico’s Diana Tapia beating Canadian Jennifer Williams over 6 rounds with a well deserved unanimous decision.

The opening bout seen former two time Algerian Olympian Reda Benbaziz winning by a unanimous decision in a rematch against Ramiro Garcia Lopez of Mexico. The pairs previous fight was ruled a no contest due to an accidental head-butt back in June of this year.