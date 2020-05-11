EXCLUSIVE: KO Artist Ryan Rozicki discusses lockdown, June ring return

Phil Jay

📸 John Ratchford

Cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki plans to continue bulldozing his way through the division next month as the Canadian keeps fit during the lockdown.

The 25-year-old, who is yet to go past three rounds in twelve professional bouts, is gaining a reputation to go with his nickname ‘The Bruiser’.

Rozicki in penciled in for a thirteenth contest on June 27 at Hamilton Convention Centre and still believes that’s the plan.

Jose Ulrich is set to be in the opposite corner.

“Yes, nothing has been changed as of yet. So I will continue to train to fight Jose but I’m ready to take on anyone at this time,” Rozicki exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I think it will be a good match-up for me. From what I’ve seen Jose likes to engage with his opponents so I’m sure the fans will enjoy that.

“He has a good record (17-3) and ranking. but like I said, I’m ready for anybody at this point in my career.”

Another knockout is obviously in Rozicki’s thoughts.

“Every fight I look for the knockout,” he explained. “I usually joke around with people and other boxers and say that a fight doesn’t count if it isn’t a knockout. You know what they say, there’s always some truth in every joke.

“I really love the 100% KO ratio. Although my coach and I plan to go all the scheduled rounds for each fight, I know the fans love to see the knockouts – as do I.

“So yes, I will get a KO in every fight!”







RYAN ROZICKI – WBC RANKED

Asked how he’s coping during quarantine, Rozicki replied: “It’s been tough but I’m still training every day.

“I have my heavy bag set up in my backyard and have been eating clean to make sure I stay fight ready.

“I’ve been raised on a farm my whole life so the training I have been doing was my norm for the majority of my life.”

Last time out, Rozicki defended his WBC International Silver Cruiserweight strap against Vladimir Reznicek with a third-round stoppage.

Boasting good-standing with the World Boxing Council, the opportunity for a rankings boost will come is Rozicki remains undefeated in 2020.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay