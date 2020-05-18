Canadian ranking-hunter KO artist targets British cruiserweight contenders

Phil Jay

📸 John Ratchford

Canadian cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki, nicknamed ‘The Bruiser’ and with an eye-popping 100% knockout record, has thrown down the gauntlet to the UK.

The 25-year-old, who hasn’t gone over three rounds in twelve bouts, spoke to WBN recently as boxing continues to deal with a lockdown.

Ahead of the restart, Rozicki was asked who he’d like to take on once his scheduled June encounter in Hamilton is completed.

Unshirked by a challenge, Rozicki named two British fighters in particular as his main targets as he continues to climb the rankings ladder.

“I want the UK cruiserweight guys. In particular, Tommy McCarthy. He is ranked higher than me. He has the next belt up from me within the WBC,” Rozicki pointed out exclusively to World Boxing News.

“I want to fight the guys ranked better than me. I think Lawrence Okolie would be an exciting fight. He has a great ranking too!

“As I said, I’m willing to take on anyone right now. My promoter Dan Otter and coach Stevie Bailey will let me know who I’m fighting and when. I’m ready.”

Asked what he makes of the lack of depth currently in the 200-pounds division since Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev moved up, plus Bellew retired, Rozicki answered: “I wouldn’t say there’s no depth. We still have Mairis Breidis, Yuniel Dorticos and several others who are top quality fighters.

WBC CRUISERWEIGHT

Concluding by quizzing Ryan Rozicki on where he hopes to be in twelve months’ time, the Nova Scotian replied: “I would like to be in the cruiserweight Top 10 of the WBC. That’s the sanctioning body we are currently ranked in.

“I know my promoter has been pushing for that Tommy McCarthy fight. He holds the gold WBC cruiserweight belt we want.

“I hope they make me a mandatory challenger so he has to fight me. But as I said, I will fight anyone in my division right now.”

Looks out for Rozicki on June 27th at Hamilton Convention Centre as he fights Jose Ulrich in a bid for a thirteenth straight knockout.

