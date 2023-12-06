Ramirez vs. Espinoza, Zayas vs Fortea double on ESPN

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Ramirez vs. Espinoza will be presented live this Saturday, December 9, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

In the main event, Cuban WBO featherweight world champion Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez puts his belt on the line against unbeaten Mexican contender Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) made significant strides in 2022 under trainer Ismael Salas, securing victories against Eric Donovan, Abraham Nova, and Jose Matias Romero.

He continued his success in 2023 by capturing the WBO featherweight world title with a unanimous decision win over former world champion Isaac Dogboe and defending it with a fifth-round TKO against Satoshi Shimizu in July, establishing himself as a dominant force in the 126-pound division.

After more than a decade in the professional ranks, Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) is set for his first shot at a world title. With a towering height of 6’1″, he boasts a significant seven-inch height advantage and enters the title bout on a five-fight knockout streak, including stoppage wins this year over Rafael Rosas Ramirez and Ally Mwerangi.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas squares off against Spain’s Jorge Fortea.

Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs), who signed with Top Rank at 16, has steadily risen since his pro debut in October 2019.

In 2022, he secured wins over Quincy LaVallais, Alexis Salazar, and Elias Espadas, followed by victories over Ronald Cruz and Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in 2023.

With his third win of the year, he aims to solidify his position as a title contender.

Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs), a 13-year pro from Spain, is coming off a decision win over the previously unbeaten Ismael Flores in April. He is riding a three-bout winning streak and is a former WBC Latino 154-pound belt-holder.

The undercard, featuring some of Top Rank’s best and brightest up and coming talent, streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT.

Calling the action will be: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.