Robeisy Ramirez unfazed by undefeated challenge

Cuban WBO featherweight king Robeisy Ramirez is ready to end the year with his second title defense.

Ramirez will put his belt on the line against unbeaten Mexican contender Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza on Saturday, December 9, at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas squares off against Spain’s Jorge Fortea.

Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is enjoying his most impressive year to date.

The fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, soundly defeated former world champion Isaac Dogboe by unanimous decision to capture the WBO featherweight title in April.

In July, he defended his crown on enemy turf with a fifth-round TKO against Japanese contender Satoshi Shimizu.

Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) is a 10-year pro coming off stoppage wins over compatriot Rafael Rosas Ramirez in March and Tanzania’s Ally Mwerangi in July.

Following a recent training session, Ramirez discussed the fight.

Robeisy Ramirez ready for Rafael Espinoza

“December 9 is almost here. It’s almost time to defend my world title against a tough opponent, Rafael’ El Divino’ Espinoza. Everyone knows that Mexicans are warriors who always come to fight.

“That’s why Espinoza has my full attention, and the Mexican people have my full respect.”

“I can’t wait to fight in front of my people in South Florida. After being crowned world champion, this has been one of my most cherished dreams.

“It motivates me to know that the event is nearly sold out. So, don’t wait much longer to get your tickets, bring your Cuban flag, and join me in what I promise will be a great night for our community.”

“This has been a strong training camp with many challenges, as it usually is at this level.

“I am motivated to close the year strong and pursue other goals in 2024, such as being crowned unified featherweight champion.”

Ramirez-Espinoza and Zayas-Fortea will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Zanfer Promotions, tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.