World Boxing Council ‘refuse to evolve’ – lose Amanda Serrano

The World Boxing Council is a champion lighter after Amanda Serrano vacated the WBC featherweight title.

Serrano explained she dropped the green and gold belt after the WBC refused to sanction a fight over twelve three-minute rounds.

The Puerto Rican superstar also states that the other three sanctioning bodies will allow the move, leaving the WBC behind the times.

Amanda Serrano drops World Boxing Council title

A seven-weight world titleholder, Serrano spoke passionately about the subject: “I love boxing. I have given my life to this sport. No phone, no boyfriend, no parties. Just boxing.

“I am the only boxer, male or female, from Puerto Rico to become an undisputed champion. I’m the only female boxer to have won titles in seven divisions.

“I am the first female boxer, along with Katie [Taylor], to headline Madison Square Garden. I am the first female boxer to make seven figures from a fight and the same from sponsors.

“And I am the first undisputed female champion to fight twelve times three-minute rounds.

“Moving forward, if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body.

Women’s Boxing Equality

“The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So, I am relinquishing their title. Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for equality!”

Adding a message for future opponents, she stated, “If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I’ve made mine.

“Thank you to all my fellow fighters who have stood with me. Thank you to my team, and thank you to my fans. And above all, thank you, God. I’m blessed.”

Despite opposition from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman on the matter, Serrano gave an example of how the future of women’s boxing works.

“I had a successful twelve times three-minute bout [in October 2023]. Both myself and my opponent, Danila [Ramos], were able to complete it without any damage or incidents.

“It’s something I’ve wanted for years, and finally, now that I’m in the position, I will continue my career under that rule. Thank you to all who support it.”

Fans and media praised Amanda Serrano for her bravery in dropping a strap over the issue. Some pointed out that female UFC fighters compete in five-minute rounds just as the men.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman

The WBC now has a big decision to make after Sulaiman made his feelings clear on the matter in 2017.

“I refuse to be a rider on a bandwagon. My platform is not a bandwagon,” said Sulaiman on the matter of women fighting for three minutes.

“Women’s Boxing has caught world attention in the news, unfortunately, about the wrong topic,” he added.

“When so many positive things can and should be done to bolster popularity for the sport, the focus is on ‘longer rounds for female fighters.’

“And despite the wisdom of the science behind the two-minute round, during this past week, there have been outcries from some women boxers demanding ‘equality’ based on instituting a three-minute round.

“As President of the WBC, I will not jump on the bandwagon only to see fine athletes crushed beneath its wheels.

“The easy thing to do would be to try to be popular, pretend to be a hero, and agree to change the two-minute round to three minutes.”

Sulaiman has always been staunch in his opposition. Serrano’s move may have led to a re-think on the matter.

