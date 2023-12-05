Ryan Garcia warned to stop using Floyd Mayweather shoulder roll

Ryan Garcia used a Floyd Mayweather staple in his comeback victory over Oscar Duarte but has been warned against doing it in the future.

The Golden Boy star stopped Duarte in eight rounds to put himself in the mix for a world super lightweight title. However, plenty of those involved in the sport caught Garcia attempting the Mayweather trademark shoulder roll.

Garcia’s execution left a lot to be desired. He was then advised to remove it from his repertoire moving forward.

Dougie Fischer, Editor of Ring Magazine, aired his views on the maneuver.

Ryan Garcia’s shoulder roll

“Ryan Garcia looks awkward and uncomfortable at times in the ring, especially when he turns his back to his opponent during close contact, but his speed and power are world-class. Duarte is a rock.

Former world champion Ishe Smith responded: “That’s on point, Dougie, but he needs to lose the shoulder roll altogether.”

Fischer agreed with the notion from “Sugar Shay.”

An exchange then opened up between Garcia and ex-welterweight ruler Shawn Porter. Garcia had accused the DAZN commentary team of bias in a now-deleted groan.

Porter had been drafted to sit alongside the usual broadcast team. “Showtime” decided to fire back at Garcia.

“First off, love big dog. One hundred percent, I call it as I see it,” said Porter. “I’m fair to both boxers in the ring.

“You fought well, sir, and I’m happy for you. I have never had a flawless performance; I wouldn’t expect one from another boxer. The shoulder roll was [thumbs down]. The movement was [thumbs up].

“My advice is to listen to your coach!”

Garcia replied: “As long as you keep it 100 with everyone else, I have no problem with it. I don’t like how you seemed biased toward me in the fight.”

Again, Porter returned the grenade.

“Man, what are you doin’ watching the fight already? – Bottom line, I’m happy to see that special left hook show up the way it did.

“Boxing wins when you win. My job is to enhance what’s happening in the ring. I thought I contributed to that. If you don’t like it, come and see me on The Porter Way Podcast.”

Finally, Garica added: “I’m down to go on a talk about everything. No hard feelings.”

Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather perfected the movement, having learned it himself as an up-and-coming young buck. He used it expertly to see off challengers in 26 world title fights.

Reaching a landmark 50-0, Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Ryan Garcia has a long way to go.

