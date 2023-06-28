Where did Floyd Mayweather’s famous shoulder roll come from?

Floyd Mayweather is famous for his shoulder roll defensive move. World Boxing News looks at the origins of the key trademark in his career.

Pound for Pound boxing great Mayweather opened up on where he learned his craft after perfecting a particular style over his 25-year ring stint.

The 44-year-old, who retired in 2017 on 50-0, is renowned as the best defensive fighter due to his technique.

Floyd Mayweather’s shoulder roll origins

Speaking on Drink Champs through Revolt TV, Mayweather explained how he acquired the knowledge of his famous ‘shoulder roll’ – which he now calls ‘The Mayweather Defense.’

“You got to realize this. I got my own f***ing defense, man. That’s the Mayweather. I got my own style in boxing. That’s the Floyd Mayweather style,” he told co-host N.O.R.E.

“My dad taught me the shoulder roll, but the thing is, I don’t care. I’m not talking about my dad. I don’t care who did it first. It’s mine because I mastered it.

“Anytime somebody sees it, and anytime somebody said, ‘The Philly Shell.’ I love Philadelphia. I love the city, the City of Brotherly Love.

“I love all the fighters. And I love the culture of the Hip-Hop artist, but at the end of the day, that’s the Mayweather defense.”

Continuing to discuss his record-breaking career, Mayweather still waits for somebody else to come along to take his mantle.

“From the beginning until now, who is really doing Floyd Mayweather’s numbers?

“You’ve got everybody wanting to fight Conor McGregor. I know you are going to get into that. Now everybody wants to take the Floyd Mayweather route,” he stated.

Later in the interview, Mayweather did ‘get into’ talking about McGregor, outlining his lack of preparation for their 2017 battle.

The Mayweather defense

Linked to a return he ratified for his 2023 ‘Heist Tour,’ Mayweather has yet to unveil his future after a shocking bout with John Gotti.

The event ended in hundreds of people brawling and a police investigation. Mayweather and his daughters also faced threats to their lives.

Whether that involves another fight with Gotti is hard to judge how Mayweather reacted in the aftermath. It seems Mayweather is happy to take the money and let the saga lie.

Being involved in putting on huge events is what the ‘Money’ man is all about. There will undoubtedly be more to come in the next few months.

As for the shoulder roll technique, Mayweather sticks to his version no matter who is arguing. Nobody does it like Floyd.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.